Playboy Entertainment Group Selects Kibo to Power Honey Birdette's Omnichannel Order Management and Fulfillment Operations

"We're proud to partner with Kibo to improve our order management operations as part of our ongoing efforts to deliver omnichannel customer experiences with ease," said Marc Crossman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Playboy Entertainment Group. "With Kibo, we're empowering our business users to have greater agility to respond to market dynamics and make quick changes on the fly, without relying on IT."

Playboy Entertainment Group partnered with global technology consulting company Perfaware and Kibo's Professional Services team for its digital transformation. Perfaware and Kibo migrated Honey Birdette's prior solution and launched the new OMS within a 12 week timeframe, including implementing Ship to Home from Distribution Centers, Ship to Home from Stores, and Buy Online Pickup in Store fulfillment options. The team also implemented new capabilities to improve Honey Birdette's operations, including:

- Store picking with Images shown on the Pick Sheets

- BOPIS Transfer to Store in the case of stock-outs

- New Order Ready for Pickup and Pickup Reminder Emails

"By leveraging the digital commerce expertise and partnership that Kibo and Perfaware brought to the table, we were able to fast track our order management implementation and get to market faster, accelerating our overall time to value while reducing costs," said Mike Starkey, Chief Information Officer at Playboy Entertainment Group. "We're getting more value from Kibo's platform than our previous provider, allowing us to invest more in customer-first innovation."

"We're excited to forge a partnership with Playboy Entertainment Group and Honey Birdette as they evolve their commerce operations and customer experience with an order management solution that offers them the agility needed to respond to the dynamic demands of the luxury retail market," said Ram Venkataraman, Chief Executive Officer at Kibo. "Kibo will enable Honey Birdette to maintain optimal inventory levels, manage variable demand, and meet customer expectations with precision and finesse."

"Our collaboration with Honey Birdette underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive operational excellence," adds Ranjith Maniyedath, Managing Partner at Perfaware. "By implementing Kibo's comprehensive order management system, we've enabled Honey Birdette to enhance their fulfillment processes and customer satisfaction. This project exemplifies the successful fusion of technology and strategic execution, paving the way for Honey Birdette's sustained growth and success in the competitive luxury retail market."

About Kibo

Kibo Commerce is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. Kibo is the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Boscov's, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust Kibo to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations. https://kibocommerce.com/

About Honey Birdette

Honey Birdette, a division of the Playboy Entertainment Group, is synonymous with luxury and innovation in online apparel retailing. The brand has carved a niche for itself by delivering not just high-quality products but an unparalleled shopping experience that resonates with indulgence and exclusivity. https://honeybirdette.com/

About Perfaware

Perfaware is a global technology consulting company, recognized for its expertise in commerce technology and digital transformation. Perfaware helps clients build and scale unified commerce platforms through strategic consulting, systems and software engineering and knowledge management services. http://www.perfaware.com/

