PlayCleanGo® Releases Tri-National Five-Year Program Plan to Strengthen Invasive Species Prevention Across North America

Clarifying and evolving the PlayCleanGo® brand for relevance and inclusion

Expanding partnerships and community engagement

Strengthening public understanding and motivation for behavior change

Revitalizing the PlayCleanGo® pledge and digital community

Improving on-the-ground infrastructure

Securing sustainable funding

Ensuring ongoing evaluation and collaborative leadership

The Five-Year Program Plan, developed collaboratively with partners in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, reflects more than a decade of campaign growth and a renewed commitment to culturally relevant, inclusive, and coordinated prevention messaging.

A Shared Continental Effort

PlayCleanGo®: Stop Invasive Species in Your Tracks® is implemented across North America through the leadership of NAISMA (U.S.), Invasives Canada, and CONABIO. More than 500 partners, from federal agencies and nonprofit organizations to park systems, Indigenous communities, and local stewardship groups, use PlayCleanGo® tools and messaging to reduce the spread of invasive plants, animals, and pests.

"Invasive species don't recognize borders, and effective prevention requires shared action, messaging, and commitment," said Christie Trifone Millhouse, Executive Director, NAISMA. "This plan strengthens our collective approach while positioning PlayCleanGo® for long-term sustainability and growth. Over the next five years, we will broaden our presence in new communities and the outdoor recreation industry, strengthen our visibility on trails and across digital platforms, and cultivate diverse, resilient funding streams to drive lasting, widespread behavior change.

Expanding Reach and Accessibility Across Canada

In Canada, Invasives Canada leads the PlayCleanGo® brand and oversees national coordination. The plan emphasizes expanding engagement with chapter networks, agency collaborators, outdoor retailers, and Indigenous communities.

"Canada's outdoors connect people from coast to coast to coast, and preventing the spread of invasive species must be accessible to everyone," said Rebecca Lord, Executive Director, Invasives Canada. "This Five-Year Program Plan gives us a strong roadmap to expand PlayCleanGo® across our national and regional networks, deepen partnerships with Indigenous communities, and develop tools that reflect the diversity of cultures, languages, and outdoor experiences across Canada. By making the campaign more inclusive, we empower all Canadians to protect the places they love."

Supporting Cultural Relevance and Regional Needs in Mexico

In Mexico, CONABIO is working with NAISMA through an MOU to strengthen multilingual resources and develop culturally resonant images, messages, and tools.

"Mexico is just beginning its journey with PlayCleanGo®, and this plan gives us a framework to make the campaign meaningful for our communities," said Yolanda Barrios, Head of Invasive Species Assessment Department, CONABIO. "By developing Spanish-language and region-specific materials, incorporating local imagery and traditions, and building relationships to prevent invasive alien species introduction, we can ensure PlayCleanGo® becomes culturally relevant and widely adopted across the country."

A Coordinated Path Forward

Beginning in 2026, partners will collaborate on a phased rollout of brand updates, new multilingual tools, expanded infrastructure support, and a redesigned PlayCleanGo® pledge program. Annual evaluation cycles and shared tri-national leadership will guide long-term implementation and ensure continuous improvement.

The full PlayCleanGo®: Stop Invasive Species in Your Tracks® Five-Year Program Plan is available at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M5H4tUaf37dYpnvIK1V81MOOmX2zUYYp/view?usp=sharing

About PlayCleanGo®: Stop Invasive Species in Your Tracks®

PlayCleanGo®: Stop Invasive Species in Your Tracks® is a continent-wide education and outreach campaign that empowers outdoor recreationists to prevent the spread of invasive plants, animals, and pests. Grounded in Community-Based Social Marketing (CBSM), the campaign provides recreationists with simple, repeatable actions—clean gear, pets, and vehicles before and after outdoor adventures—to protect natural landscapes across North America.

About NAISMA

The North American Invasive Species Management Association is a nonprofit association that supports invasive species prevention and management through education, outreach, standards, and professional development throughout North America.

About Invasives Canada

Invasives Canada is a national organization dedicated to reducing the spread and impact of invasive species across Canadian ecosystems through leadership, collaboration, and education.

About CONABIO

Mexico's National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO) promotes, coordinates, and supports activities aimed at understanding biological diversity, its conservation, and sustainable use, including activities directed towards information and communication to prevent the introduction and dispersion of invasive alien species.

