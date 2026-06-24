Players Sport and Social and Clear Skies Hospitality to Open Players Sports Center, a New Year-Round Indoor Sport and Social Destination in Chicago's Logan Square

"Players Sports Center brings sports, food and social experiences under one roof. More importantly, we're creating a place where people find community. Sports are about more than the game—they're about friendships and belonging," said Dave Reid, CEO of Players Sport and Social. Post this

In addition, Players Sports Center will serve as the new home of LVL Basketball, anchoring the facility with year-round youth basketball programming. LVL will offer comprehensive training, camps, leagues, tournaments, travel teams, AAU, and development opportunities for players of

all ages and skill levels.

At the center of the facility is Players Beach Bar, a food and beverage concept operated by Clear Skies Hospitality. The concept reflects Clear Skies Hospitality's continued focus on integrating hospitality and social experiences into sports venues, including Honey Butter Beach Club at SPF's Lincoln Park location.

"Chicago has incredible sports communities, but they're spread across different facilities and seasons," said Dave Reid, CEO of Players Sport and Social. "Players Sports Center brings it all under one roof - from beach volleyball and basketball, to pickleball and soccer, to food and social experiences. More importantly, we're creating a place where people find their community. We believe sports can be more than just a game - it's the relationships, friendships and sense of belonging that come with it."

"Pickleball taught us that people don't just want a place to play-they want a place to gather and connect. We're bringing the hospitality approach we've developed at SPF into Players Sports Center, with Players Beach Bar serving as a central gathering place for players and guests," said Rich Green, co-founder of Clear Skies Hospitality.

Players Sports Center marks the first collaboration between Players Sport and Social and Clear Skies Hospitality. Clear Skies Hospitality is the parent company of SPF, which operates locations in Lincoln Park and Old Irving Park, with a third location planned for Chicago's West Loop. Earlier this year, the company expanded outside Chicago with the acquisition of The Exchange, a pickleball and hospitality venue in New Orleans.

All courts and spaces at Players Sports Center will be available to book through SportsKey. Private events and full-venue buyouts will also be available. Event inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

Players Sports Center is located at 2367 W. Logan Blvd. in Chicago. For more information, visit playerssportscenter.com and follow along on Instagram. For more information on Clear Skies Hospitality and SPF, visit playspf.com.

Media Contact

Brooke Harkins, Harkins Agency, 1 4846802358, [email protected]

SOURCE Players Sports Center