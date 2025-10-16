PlayFame Elevates Player Experience with Launch of 7-Tier Fame Club Loyalty Program

PlayFame, a rapidly growing social casino in the US, has officially launched its brand-new Fame Club loyalty program. This seven-tiered loyalty program is designed to reward active players with a rich selection of exclusive benefits, ranging from free rewards and coin boosts to priority support and member-exclusive games. The Fame Club automatically enrolls all players, allowing them to advance through levels like Rising Star and Hall of Fame by earning Fame Points (FP) while playing their favorite slots and casino-style games, solidifying PlayFame's commitment to providing a deeply rewarding experience for its community across the U.S.
DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlayFame, a premier social casino offering a diverse and engaging library of games and daily rewards to players across the United States, has launched its highly anticipated loyalty scheme: The Fame Club. This comprehensive program is set to enhance the player journey by automatically rewarding users for their continuous play.
What is the Fame Club?
The Fame Club is PlayFame's dedicated loyalty program, structured into seven distinctive tiers that players can progress through:
- Newcomer
- Rising Star
- Local Celebrity
- State Showstopper
- American Superstar
- Global Sensation
- Hall of Fame
Players are automatically enrolled upon signing up. Progress is determined by earning Fame Points, which are awarded every time a player uses coins across the platform's extensive game library. As players climb the tiers, they unlock progressively better perks, including free spins, generous coin boosts, bigger free rewards, and faster access to customer support.
"We believe in recognizing and rewarding the dedication of our players," said Joerg Nottebaum, Spokesperson at PlayFame. "The Fame Club is our way of providing a continuously enriching experience, turning every game session into a step toward more exclusive rewards. It's an integral part of making every player feel like a true celebrity at PlayFame."
A New Chapter for PlayFame
The launch of the Fame Club marks a significant investment in player retention and experience, complementing PlayFame's existing offerings of slots, live dealer titles, and jackpot games. By implementing a clear and rewarding progression path, PlayFame aims to deepen player loyalty and stand out in the competitive US social casino market.
The loyalty program is now live and actively rewarding players at PlayFame.com.
About PlayFame
PlayFame is a social casino catering to US players, offering a vast array of high-quality casino-style games, including popular slots and live dealer experiences. With a focus on fair play, rewarding promotions, and a robust new loyalty program, PlayFame provides an exciting platform where players can enjoy free daily coins and the opportunity to redeem winnings for prizes.
No purchase necessary. 21+. Void where prohibited by law. See Terms of Service.
Media Contact
Joerg Nottebaum, PlayFame, 350 54 093 606, [email protected], https://www.playfame.com/
SOURCE PlayFame
Share this article