PlayFame Launches Huge 'Win a Car' Giveaway Just in Time for Christmas

Earning Your Ticket to the Car Giveaway

PlayFame has streamlined the entry process to ensure maximum player participation:

New Players: Sign up to collect guaranteed free entries to the giveaway.

Registered Players: Collect one free ticket entry daily simply by logging in (as part of the Daily Quest).

Extra Entries: Players can earn additional tickets by completing Daily Quest missions like 'spin X times' and 'play X amount', as well as through select package purchases that include free entries.

"December is all about celebration and giving back to our incredible community, and nothing says 'celebration' like offering the chance to win a spectacular car," said Joerg Nottebaum, Spokesperson at PlayFame. "Our 'Win a Car' giveaway adds extra excitement to the holiday season. Combined with our full suite of Christmas Party promotions, we're delivering non-stop excitement and immense value and prizes to our players."

The PlayFame Christmas Party

The "Win a Car" giveaway is running alongside PlayFame's full suite of festive promotions, all themed around a Christmas Party celebration, including:

Tinsel Trails Daily Missions: Unlocking in-game rewards, prizes, plus free spins on Christmas-themed wheels.

Party Deals Chain Offers: Offering better-boosted packages after each purchase in the chain.

VIP Guestlist: Multi-optional offers allowing customers to choose between two different deal types.

Secret Santa Wheel: Giving customers a free chance at rewards and other prizes after purchasing a specific package.

PlayFame's Christmas Party is a month-long festive event where the spotlight shines on fun, games, and daily surprises.

About PlayFame

PlayFame is a social casino catering to US players, offering a vast array of high-quality casino-style games, including popular slots and a great selection of live casino games. With a focus on fair play, rewarding promotions, and robust community features, PlayFame provides an exciting platform where players can enjoy free daily coins and the opportunity to redeem winnings for prizes. Register for free to claim your 150% welcome bonus and start playing! No purchase necessary. 21+. Void where prohibited by law. See Official Rules for full prize details and entry mechanics. FL residents are excluded and not eligible to participate in this giveaway. Porsche is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of the Win a Car Giveaway.

