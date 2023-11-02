Playground xyz and TVision Join Forces to Create First True Cross Channel Attention Measurement for YouTube

"Partnering with TVision allows us to expand our attention measurement capabilities into YouTube across Connected TV, enabling advertisers to gain deep insights into their YouTube campaigns across screens." Post this

The first-of-its-kind partnership sees Playground xyz and TVision combine datasets to accurately score YouTube across CTV, which now represents an estimated 38.1% of all YouTube viewing. TVision data shows viewers are 74% more likely to co-view CTV content than linear content, they are also 14% more attentive to CTV content than linear. Playground xyz research shows consumers are more likely to actively multitask on an additional device or not be present in the room while content is playing. This results in formats such as Bumper and Non-Skippable ads receiving around 25% less attention than on other devices. The vast differences in the way CTV viewers consume content as compared to mobile and linear require a smarter and more optimised approach to advertising to ensure brands capture the attention they seek.

"At Playground xyz, we are committed to providing our clients with the most advanced solutions to measure attention in real-time with the goal to ultimately help drive their outcomes," stated Rob Hall, CEO of Playground xyz. "Partnering with TVision allows us to expand our attention measurement capabilities into YouTube across Connected TV, enabling advertisers to gain deep insights into their YouTube campaigns across screens.

Without this CTV component, advertisers are missing out on a large and quickly growing part of YouTube viewing, so we're thrilled to be working with TVision as the first companies to close that gap."

This partnership with TVision is a significant milestone for Playground xyz as it adds YouTube CTV to their existing impressive lineup of attention measurement across Display, Video, Facebook, Instagram and more. This comprehensive solution is delivered in an automated and scalable manner, empowering advertisers to make informed decisions around their advertising spends.

Of the partnership, Yan Liu, CEO of TVision, says, "Playground xyz is at the forefront of leveraging attention metrics to improve the value of CTV advertising. We are excited to combine our industry-leading data sets to ensure advertisers are able to better capitalize on the significant advertising opportunities available on YouTube."

AIP is the world's first tech stack built to make attention actionable. Trained and verified by real eye-tracking data from an opt-in panel, it supercharges that data via advanced AI models to measure attention at scale. AIP is directly integrated into the buyers workflows whether that be programmatic ecosystem via partnerships with the world's largest SSPs and DSPs or APIs into walled gardens.

For more information about the partnership, please reach out to [email protected].

About Playground xyz

Playground xyz is on a mission to master the art and science of maximising consumer attention. The company has built the world's first technology stack that integrates visual attention measurement, analytics and media optimisation called the Attention Intelligence Platform. It powers a suite of leading products that maximise Attention Time for brands. Headquartered in Australia, Playground XYZ has offices in Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information visit https://playground.xyz.

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who's watching, what they're watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.

Media Contact

Kayla Smalls, GumGum, 1 6074318490, [email protected], GumGum.com

SOURCE Playground xyz