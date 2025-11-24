PlayOnWords.com Announces 2025 Toy & Game PAL Awards for Language-Rich Play

"When children are engaged in playful experiences that are both stimulating and supportive, they build their own sense of resilience, self-worth, and accomplishment." ~Brian Lovell Post this

Play continues to be one of the most impactful ways for children to develop problem-solving abilities, social interaction skills, and resilience. By nurturing language-rich moments through purposeful toys and games, parents and educators can empower children with the communication tools, emotional insight, and flexible thinking they'll need to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

As always, caregivers play an essential role in guiding children toward toys and games that strike the right balance of challenge and support. "When children are engaged in playful experiences that are both stimulating and supportive, they build their own sense of resilience, self-worth, and accomplishment." ~Brian Lovell

The PAL Award continues to seek out the best toys and games that foster learning through play and encourage language development, flexible thinking, problem solving, and creativity. Playonwords.com helps toy brands and consumers alike see the strategic value of language learning in play through its helping to build vocabulary, foster cooperation, express emotion, kindle creativity and expand descriptive and problem solving capacities. The PAL Award on the internet, packaging and in print media differentiates brands who know the marketplace now demands products that are not only fun, but also infused with learning potential. The gold seal with three smiley faces tells customers that more than great entertainment is to be found on the box, book cover or app license.

EARLY DEVELOPMENT: Early childhood toys and games play a critical role in building foundational language and cognitive skills, helping young children develop attention, vocabulary, and early concepts through playful exploration. As little ones follow directions to act out animals, stack blocks, or sing along with familiar songs, they're strengthening essential pathways for first sounds, words, and simple sentences. These playful interactions support early communication, spark curiosity, and lay the groundwork for later learning

Blinkity Blot by MindWare

Blockables by Melissa & Doug

Cups and Gears Water Set by Yookidoo

Dance Like a Lemur by SimplyFun

Dizzy Duckies by MindWare

Eric Carle Discover and Learn Scavenger Set by MindWare

Elefun Fun 'N' Sprinkle by Yookidoo

GUND Baby Peeki the Puppy Animated Plush

GUND Disney Peek-a-Boo Winnie the Pooh Plush

Kingdom Block Set by Avdar

Lock & Key Clubhouse by Learning Resources

Ms. Rachel First Words Flash Cards by Spin Master

Ms. Rachel Spin Along Learning Wheel by Spin Master

Multi-Floor Block Set by Avdar

Patch's Pockets by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom

Pea Pod Pals by Hape

Pixel Piano by Hape

Pom Pom Kit: Animal Dress Up by Educational Insights

Pour 'N' Grow Pop-Up Garden by Yookidoo

Shake & Match Sound Memory Game by Battat

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Bakeshop Game by University Games

ThinkFun Friends by ThinkFun

READING AND WRITING: As children grow older, literacy becomes a focus in academics. Learning their first sounds and words with objects, practicing sight words, reading new adventures, and coloring while practicing utensil grip, all pick up essential skills to advance reading and writing.

ABC Arc Mat Alphamagnets by Educational Insights

Alphabet Mystery Box for Kids by Joycat

Cross Spin by Jopat Games

DoodleFace Crayon Boards

Hot Dots Preschool Prep Set by Educational Insights

Machie Mole's Sight Words by SimplyFun

My First Bananagrams by Bananagrams

Phonics Flashcards by Joycat

Slidewise by Educational Insights

Super Genius by Blue Orange Games

Teddy Time Sight Words by Teddy in Trouble

The Great Adventures of a Little Owl by Kimberly Rogers

The Original Tapple Mini by The Op Games

Ultimate Learn to Read Bundle by Think Tank Scholar

LANGUAGE STRUCTURE, CRITICAL THINKING AND REASONING: These outstanding products can build language structure, critical thinking and reasoning, often teaching vocabulary, concepts or grammar while delivering fun. Following step-by-step directions for a complex build, understanding symmetry and movement, making observations, solving puzzles and problems, and designing and constructing marble runs, further language learning, flexible thinking and promote innovative thinking.

A Daily Cloud: The Game by MindWare

Art-chitect Landscape Design by MindWare

Bug Crafts by SimplyFun

Coding Chameleon by Thames & Kosmos

CONNETIX 28-piece Light Stat Pack

CONNETIX 70-piece Pro Constructor Set

Disney Stitch Level 8 by Ravensburger

ESPN Virtual Reality by Abacus Brands

Fantasty Eye Found It by Ravensburger

Feelin' Cute by Hootenanny Games

GraviTrax Junior Starter Set: Disney Frozen by Ravensburger

Guessing Things by Petit Collage

Light-Up Marble Drop by Battat

Lotti Karotti: Disney Edition by Ravensburger

Patata by Blue Orange Games

Pizza Pie by MindWare

Plundering Times by SimplyFun

Run the Runway by MindWare

Snack Party Pals by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom

Squeegee Art Kit by Educational Insights

Sweet Victory by ThinkFun

Tacta by The Op Games

Ta-Da Bing by Blue Orange Games

Tower Stack by Relatable

STORY-TELLING / PRETEND PLAY: Whether disguising yourself for creative pretend play, fixing cars, traveling by train, or exploring the oceans during bath time, children enter the world of pretend, creating their own stories with plenty of flexible props to guide their imagination. Oral story-telling precedes writing as kids learn the steps to create a good narrative.

BRIO Mega Spiral Set

BRIO Pull Pack Train

Campfire Chatmallows by Educational Insights

Dance with Me Dora Doll by Spin Master

Dragon Eggmazing Decorator

Goodyear Kids' Water Pressure Car Cleaner Set by Red Toolbox

Goodyear MEga Car Engine Repair Set by Red Toolbox

Happy Puppy Vet Set by Battat

Hey Bestie by Battat

Hippodontist by Battat

Kindertown Buildings by MindWare

Kinetic Sand SquishPizza by Spin Master

Lakeside Truck and Trailer by Schleich

Littlest Pet Shop Spin & Style Boutique by Basin Fun!

MushMeez

Numberblocks Add It Up Mini Market Playset by hand2mind

PAW Patrol: Rocky's Crush N Roll Recycling Truck by Spin Master

Pirate Harbor by PLAYMOBIL

Safari Zoo Animal Playset by DoodleFace

Splash & Sparkle Sink by Battat

Three Bear Family Storytime Picnic by Learning Resources

Walkie Talk-Along by MindWare

SOCIAL LANGUAGE: Complementary to pretend play, social language blossoms when children play with toys and games and interact with others that encourage extended social interactions. Working cooperatively during physical challenges in a relay, improving self-regulation with a weighted plush, or getting back to basics during family gameplay, children understand and manage their emotions, leading to stronger resilience and self-awareness.

Beanie Bouncers by Ty

Beat the Parents: Let's Roll by Spin Master

Bitzee Hamster Ball by Spin Master

Calming Moments Projector by hand2mind

Care Bears Cozy Collection by Basic Fun!

Cows in Space by Relatable

Emotional Support Capybaras by Relatable

Feelings Family Core Emotions Book Set by hand2mind

Food Fight Frenzy by Ultra Pro Entertainment

GUND Disney Cozys Collection: Bambi and Thumper

Hugarounds by Hugimals

Kinetic San Splash Start Case by Spin Master

Loveté Girls Activity Night: Shoe Styling

Rabbits by Piccoli Horses

Sixes and Ones by Vango Toys

Sticki Rolls Sticki Rolluxe by Sky Castle Toys

SwimWays Rainbow Reef

#UpsideDownChallenge Ultimate Edition by VANGO Toys

World's Softest Plush Spots Piggy Lushee

ABOUT PLAYONWORDS.COM

Playonwords.com is fueled by well-respected speech-language pathologist, Erika Cardamone. Her >15 years championing language rich play, lead reviewer for the PAL Award, popular blog, and insightful tips to parents set her apart as the leading advocate for the language component in toys.

Over 10,000 hours working directly with children has shown her that a unique set of the best toys, games and books have the capability to develop language while delivering great play.

Studies show:

Kids with highest IQs at three, had the most words at one and two

Language learning is cumulative – early words => early sentences => language & reading

Most kids maintain their verbal advantage through childhood

Creative pretend play that sparks story-telling can advance future literacy

Erika hopes that parents will recognize the PAL Award to identify unique toys, games and books that through their design, quality and character, encourage play that advances language. PAL winners in the hands of kids, spark fun and creative play with lots of talk. Such toys, recognized on the basis of her child development expertise, are complemented by practical coaching in her blog, showing parents, caregivers and teachers how to get the most from toys, games and books to build language and underlying cognitive skills.

Each winning toy encourages conversations, imagination, and language-rich interactions—precisely the kind of play children need to develop strong communication skills in today's complex world.

About PlayOnWords.com

PlayOnWords.com is a trusted resource for parents, educators, and speech professionals, curating the best in language-boosting play. Our PAL Awards celebrate products that make communication joyful, developmentally meaningful, and deeply engaging.

