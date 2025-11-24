PlayOnWords.com Announces 2025 Toy & Game PAL Awards for Language-Rich Play

Play On Words, led by highly respected speech-language pathologist Erika Cardamone, announces Fall 2024 PAL Award Winners, the toy industry's top recognition directed by a credentialed speech-language expert recognizing the language learning edge in exceptional toys, games and media. Erika's nearly 20 years of child development experience working with kids empower her PAL Award selections, video reviews, popular blog, media appearances, and consulting practice.
PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlayOnWords.com is thrilled to unveil its 2025 PAL Award winners, recognizing the best educational toys, games, and media that spark language development through play. These award-winning picks highlight how thoughtful design can nurture children's communication skills, creativity, and deeper thinking—all while they have fun.
At a time when technology often dominates children's daily lives, fostering strong interpersonal and expressive language skills is more essential than ever. With many children facing socialization challenges—from reduced play-based learning opportunities to increased reliance on screens—intentional, language-rich play provides a powerful counterbalance. Research consistently shows that expressive and receptive language abilities strongly support social competence, emotional intelligence, and the development of meaningful peer relationships. When children engage in play that encourages conversation, turn-taking, problem-solving, and shared storytelling, they build the foundational skills needed to interact confidently and adaptively in their world.
Play continues to be one of the most impactful ways for children to develop problem-solving abilities, social interaction skills, and resilience. By nurturing language-rich moments through purposeful toys and games, parents and educators can empower children with the communication tools, emotional insight, and flexible thinking they'll need to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.
As always, caregivers play an essential role in guiding children toward toys and games that strike the right balance of challenge and support. "When children are engaged in playful experiences that are both stimulating and supportive, they build their own sense of resilience, self-worth, and accomplishment." ~Brian Lovell
The PAL Award continues to seek out the best toys and games that foster learning through play and encourage language development, flexible thinking, problem solving, and creativity. Playonwords.com helps toy brands and consumers alike see the strategic value of language learning in play through its helping to build vocabulary, foster cooperation, express emotion, kindle creativity and expand descriptive and problem solving capacities. The PAL Award on the internet, packaging and in print media differentiates brands who know the marketplace now demands products that are not only fun, but also infused with learning potential. The gold seal with three smiley faces tells customers that more than great entertainment is to be found on the box, book cover or app license.
EARLY DEVELOPMENT: Early childhood toys and games play a critical role in building foundational language and cognitive skills, helping young children develop attention, vocabulary, and early concepts through playful exploration. As little ones follow directions to act out animals, stack blocks, or sing along with familiar songs, they're strengthening essential pathways for first sounds, words, and simple sentences. These playful interactions support early communication, spark curiosity, and lay the groundwork for later learning
- Blinkity Blot by MindWare
- Blockables by Melissa & Doug
- Cups and Gears Water Set by Yookidoo
- Dance Like a Lemur by SimplyFun
- Dizzy Duckies by MindWare
- Eric Carle Discover and Learn Scavenger Set by MindWare
- Elefun Fun 'N' Sprinkle by Yookidoo
- GUND Baby Peeki the Puppy Animated Plush
- GUND Disney Peek-a-Boo Winnie the Pooh Plush
- Kingdom Block Set by Avdar
- Lock & Key Clubhouse by Learning Resources
- Ms. Rachel First Words Flash Cards by Spin Master
- Ms. Rachel Spin Along Learning Wheel by Spin Master
- Multi-Floor Block Set by Avdar
- Patch's Pockets by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom
- Pea Pod Pals by Hape
- Pixel Piano by Hape
- Pom Pom Kit: Animal Dress Up by Educational Insights
- Pour 'N' Grow Pop-Up Garden by Yookidoo
- Shake & Match Sound Memory Game by Battat
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar Bakeshop Game by University Games
- ThinkFun Friends by ThinkFun
READING AND WRITING: As children grow older, literacy becomes a focus in academics. Learning their first sounds and words with objects, practicing sight words, reading new adventures, and coloring while practicing utensil grip, all pick up essential skills to advance reading and writing.
- ABC Arc Mat Alphamagnets by Educational Insights
- Alphabet Mystery Box for Kids by Joycat
- Cross Spin by Jopat Games
- DoodleFace Crayon Boards
- Hot Dots Preschool Prep Set by Educational Insights
- Machie Mole's Sight Words by SimplyFun
- My First Bananagrams by Bananagrams
- Phonics Flashcards by Joycat
- Slidewise by Educational Insights
- Super Genius by Blue Orange Games
- Teddy Time Sight Words by Teddy in Trouble
- The Great Adventures of a Little Owl by Kimberly Rogers
- The Original Tapple Mini by The Op Games
- Ultimate Learn to Read Bundle by Think Tank Scholar
LANGUAGE STRUCTURE, CRITICAL THINKING AND REASONING: These outstanding products can build language structure, critical thinking and reasoning, often teaching vocabulary, concepts or grammar while delivering fun. Following step-by-step directions for a complex build, understanding symmetry and movement, making observations, solving puzzles and problems, and designing and constructing marble runs, further language learning, flexible thinking and promote innovative thinking.
- A Daily Cloud: The Game by MindWare
- Art-chitect Landscape Design by MindWare
- Bug Crafts by SimplyFun
- Coding Chameleon by Thames & Kosmos
- CONNETIX 28-piece Light Stat Pack
- CONNETIX 70-piece Pro Constructor Set
- Disney Stitch Level 8 by Ravensburger
- ESPN Virtual Reality by Abacus Brands
- Fantasty Eye Found It by Ravensburger
- Feelin' Cute by Hootenanny Games
- GraviTrax Junior Starter Set: Disney Frozen by Ravensburger
- Guessing Things by Petit Collage
- Light-Up Marble Drop by Battat
- Lotti Karotti: Disney Edition by Ravensburger
- Patata by Blue Orange Games
- Pizza Pie by MindWare
- Plundering Times by SimplyFun
- Run the Runway by MindWare
- Snack Party Pals by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom
- Squeegee Art Kit by Educational Insights
- Sweet Victory by ThinkFun
- Tacta by The Op Games
- Ta-Da Bing by Blue Orange Games
- Tower Stack by Relatable
STORY-TELLING / PRETEND PLAY: Whether disguising yourself for creative pretend play, fixing cars, traveling by train, or exploring the oceans during bath time, children enter the world of pretend, creating their own stories with plenty of flexible props to guide their imagination. Oral story-telling precedes writing as kids learn the steps to create a good narrative.
- BRIO Mega Spiral Set
- BRIO Pull Pack Train
- Campfire Chatmallows by Educational Insights
- Dance with Me Dora Doll by Spin Master
- Dragon Eggmazing Decorator
- Goodyear Kids' Water Pressure Car Cleaner Set by Red Toolbox
- Goodyear MEga Car Engine Repair Set by Red Toolbox
- Happy Puppy Vet Set by Battat
- Hey Bestie by Battat
- Hippodontist by Battat
- Kindertown Buildings by MindWare
- Kinetic Sand SquishPizza by Spin Master
- Lakeside Truck and Trailer by Schleich
- Littlest Pet Shop Spin & Style Boutique by Basin Fun!
- MushMeez
- Numberblocks Add It Up Mini Market Playset by hand2mind
- PAW Patrol: Rocky's Crush N Roll Recycling Truck by Spin Master
- Pirate Harbor by PLAYMOBIL
- Safari Zoo Animal Playset by DoodleFace
- Splash & Sparkle Sink by Battat
- Three Bear Family Storytime Picnic by Learning Resources
- Walkie Talk-Along by MindWare
SOCIAL LANGUAGE: Complementary to pretend play, social language blossoms when children play with toys and games and interact with others that encourage extended social interactions. Working cooperatively during physical challenges in a relay, improving self-regulation with a weighted plush, or getting back to basics during family gameplay, children understand and manage their emotions, leading to stronger resilience and self-awareness.
- Beanie Bouncers by Ty
- Beat the Parents: Let's Roll by Spin Master
- Bitzee Hamster Ball by Spin Master
- Calming Moments Projector by hand2mind
- Care Bears Cozy Collection by Basic Fun!
- Cows in Space by Relatable
- Emotional Support Capybaras by Relatable
- Feelings Family Core Emotions Book Set by hand2mind
- Food Fight Frenzy by Ultra Pro Entertainment
- GUND Disney Cozys Collection: Bambi and Thumper
- Hugarounds by Hugimals
- Kinetic San Splash Start Case by Spin Master
- Loveté Girls Activity Night: Shoe Styling
- Rabbits by Piccoli Horses
- Sixes and Ones by Vango Toys
- Sticki Rolls Sticki Rolluxe by Sky Castle Toys
- SwimWays Rainbow Reef
- #UpsideDownChallenge Ultimate Edition by VANGO Toys
- World's Softest Plush Spots Piggy Lushee
ABOUT PLAYONWORDS.COM
Playonwords.com is fueled by well-respected speech-language pathologist, Erika Cardamone. Her >15 years championing language rich play, lead reviewer for the PAL Award, popular blog, and insightful tips to parents set her apart as the leading advocate for the language component in toys.
Over 10,000 hours working directly with children has shown her that a unique set of the best toys, games and books have the capability to develop language while delivering great play.
Studies show:
- Kids with highest IQs at three, had the most words at one and two
- Language learning is cumulative – early words => early sentences => language & reading
- Most kids maintain their verbal advantage through childhood
- Creative pretend play that sparks story-telling can advance future literacy
Erika hopes that parents will recognize the PAL Award to identify unique toys, games and books that through their design, quality and character, encourage play that advances language. PAL winners in the hands of kids, spark fun and creative play with lots of talk. Such toys, recognized on the basis of her child development expertise, are complemented by practical coaching in her blog, showing parents, caregivers and teachers how to get the most from toys, games and books to build language and underlying cognitive skills.
Each winning toy encourages conversations, imagination, and language-rich interactions—precisely the kind of play children need to develop strong communication skills in today's complex world.
