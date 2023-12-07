Playonwords.com Announces Top 10 PAL Award Winners for 2023/Holiday Gift Guide: Top Toys, Games, Books and Media That Spark Fun and Encourage Language

Our Top 10's take the guesswork out of giving great holiday gifts. Parents, grandparents, and caregivers use our lists to shop for smart toys with lasting play value. Post this

Language catalyzing PAL winning toys and games are powerful additions to a child's tool box, since children learn through play, and language is integral to learning! Our 2023 Top 10's include a number of great winners that inspire imagination and story-telling with engaging props from the farm with Schleich's "Lakeside Riding Center," exploring water outdoors with Step2's "Rain Showers Splash Tub," to retelling scenes of everyone's favorite cat lover, Gabby Cat by Spin Master. Promoting children's critical thinking is a strong theme throughout this year's winners, often combined with STEM skills as children design and build magnetic marble runs with "Squaregles," get virtually transported on stage with famous magicians with Abacus Brand's "Penn & Teller Magic Lab," and learn coding with "Team Digger" by SimplyFun. The toy industry continues to value new toys, games and books to promote literacy. Kids listen to stories from familiar characters with "Storypod" and take read sharing to a new level with "Moonlite Story Collections" to encourage narrative development and listening comprehension.

For Erika, great play is not just about fun, or language development, it's about going deep in both. Her expertise has been built on science and thousands of hours of client experience. Each set of Top 10's represents a breadth of themes and genres, but they all have one thing in common - they are trusted lists of fun products that boost learning through play. Here are 2023's Top 10 PAL Picks - See her reviews at http://www.playonwords.com

TOP 10 TOYS: INFANT

Alora the Unicorn by Baby GUND

Baby Spring Float by SwimWays

Food Truck Playset by GUND

Grandpa Kevin's Updated Classics by Missing Piece Press

Lolo's Boat Bead Maze by Bababoo and friends

Lights N Music Baby Book by Yookidoo

See-Touch-Hear Slothball by VTech

Sustainably Soft Baby Doll Collection by Baby GUND

Take Me With You Zebra by VTech

Urban Gymotion Lay to Sit-Up Play by Yookidoo

TOP 10 TOYS: TODDLER

1.2.3 & Disney Winnie & Piglet's Tree House

65th Anniversary Train by BRIO

EggXpress Yourself! by Battat

Oh So Fun! Cleaning Cart by MindWare

Rain Showers Splash Tub by Step2

Rainy Ranch by Ravensburger

Storypod by Craftie Fox

Submarine Spray Station by Yookidoo

Touch & Learn Wooden Activity Cube by LeapFrog

Tree House Play World by Bababoo and friends

TOP 10 TOYS: PRESCHOOL

Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart by LeapFrog

Design & Drill Bolt Buddies Crane by Educational Insights

Gabby's Dollhouse Gabby Cat Friend Ship by Spin Master

Gravitrax Junior Jungle Starter Set by Ravensburger

Ice Cream Booth by Janod

Kinetic Sand Deluxe Beach Castle by Spin Master

Moonlite Story Collections

My Baking Oven with Magic Cookies by Hape

Panda's Bamboo House by Hape

Scribble Scrubbies Glow Lagoon by Crayola

TOP 10 GAMES: PRESCHOOL

Best Dressed Banana by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom

Big City Builders by Ravensburger

Cranium's Hullabaloo by Funko Games

Jump Jump Joey by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom

Logic! Case Starter Set by HABA

Match It! Tangrams by The Learning Journey International

My First Castle Panic by Fireside Games

Pawvocados by Blue Orange Games

Play It! Space Crusade by The Learning Journey International

Safari Park Jr by Smart Games

TOP 10 TOYS: SCHOOL AGE

Antarctic Expedition by Schleich

Bumpas by Good Soul Brands

Electronic Motors Catalyst by Tinkering Labs

HD Coloring Kit by Crayola

Home Grown Growing Kit by MindWare

KEVA Design Woods by MindWare

Lakeside Riding Center by Schleich

Oggsmore Keep: A Castle Saga by Squaregles

Penn & Teller Magic Lab Virtual Reality by Abacus Brands

Yeti Yikes! Ski Mountain by Squaregles

TOP 10 GAMES: SCHOOL AGE

Cranium's 25th Anniversary Game by Funko Games

Cranium's Big Brain Detective Game by Funko Games

Free Fall by ThinkFun

Future Fans Football by Future Fans

Gravity Maze Builder by ThinkFun

Hedbanz Lightspeed by Spin Master

Narwhal Waterfall by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom

Tapple 10 by USAopoly

Team Digger by SimplyFun

Twizzle Twisting Logic Puzzle by MindWare

Each holiday season, millions are spent on kids' toys, games and books. These PAL winners above are not only great fun but also encourage rich language development. This optimizes your toy purchases to build language while maintaining all the fun. Now's the time to be intentional about your child's toy chest, game drawer, bookshelf and tablet!

ABOUT PLAYONWORDS, LLC

Playonwords.com was founded by well-respected speech-language pathologist, Cardamone. Her 16 years championing language rich play, esteemed PAL Award, popular blog, and insightful tips to parents set her apart as the leading advocate for the language component in toys.

Thousands of hours working directly with children has shown her that a unique set of the best toys, games and books have the capability to develop language while delivering great play. Studies show:

Kids with highest IQs at three, had the most words at one and two

Language learning is cumulative – early words => early sentences => language & reading

Most kids maintain their verbal advantage through childhood

Creative pretend play that sparks story-telling can advance future literacy

Erika established the PAL Award to identify unique toys, games and books that through their design, quality and character, encourage play that advances language. PAL winners in the hands of kids, spark fun and creative play with lots of talk. Such toys, recognized on the basis of her child development expertise, are complemented by practical coaching in her blog, showing parents and caregivers how to get the most from toys, games and books to build language and underlying cognitive skills.

