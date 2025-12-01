Playonwords.com Announces Top 10 PAL Award Winners for 2025/Holiday Gift Guide: Top Toys, Games, Books and Media That Spark Fun and Encourage Language

Observing kid's play in action, combined with her critical eye for language potential, Erika awards products and writes insightful reviews offering practical tips on how to maximize the educational value Post this

Language catalyzing PAL winning toys and games are powerful additions to a child's tool box, since children learn through play, and language is integral to learning! Our 2025 Top 10's include a number of great winners that inspire imagination and story-telling with engaging props from the Lakeside Truck and Trailer from Schleich, to exploring the ocean with pirates with PLAYMOBIL, to recreating dental hygiene with the Hippodontist by Battat. Promoting children's critical thinking is a strong theme throughout this year's winners, often combined with STEM skills as children design and build with CONNETIX, get virtually transported to the outdoors with Abacus Brand's "ESPN Virtual Reality," and learn spatial reasoning and planning with "Sweet Victory" by ThinkFun. The toy industry continues to value new toys, games and books to promote literacy. Kids listen to stories from whimsical characters with "The Great Adventure of a Little Owl" and practice fine motor and coloring s with "Safari Zoo Playset" by DoodleFace to encourage more storytelling and creativity.

Erika's expertise has been tapped by FOX6 News in Milwaukee, PHL17 in Philadelphia, WSYR in Syracuse, Honest Company Blog, The New York Times, and ASHAsphere (official blog of the American Speech Language Hearing Association).

For Erika, great play is not just about fun, or language development, it's about going deep in both. Her expertise has been built on science and thousands of hours of client experience. Each set of Top 10's represents a breadth of themes and genres, but they all have one thing in common - they are trusted lists of fun products that boost learning through play. Here are 2025's Top 10 PAL Picks - See her reviews at http://www.playonwords.com

TOP 10 TOYS: INFANT

Calming Moments Projector by hand2mind

Fun Elefun Fill N Sprinkle by Yookidoo

GUND Baby Peeki the Puppy Animated Plush

GUND Disney Peek-a-Boo Winnie the Pooh Plush

Ms. Rachel Spin Along Learning Wheel by Spin Master

Rabbits by Piccoli Horses

Pea Pod Pals by Hape

Pour N Grow Pop-Up Garden by Yookidoo

"The Great Adventure of a Little Owl" by Kimberly Rogers

World's Softest Plush Spots Piggy Lushee by Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Co.

TOP 10 TOYS: TODDLER

Blockables by Melissa & Doug

Hippodontist by Battat

Hugarounds by Hugimals

Multi-floor Block Set by Avdar

Numberblocks Add It Up Mini Market Playset by hand2mind

Pixel Piano by Hape

Splash & Sparkle Sink by Battat

Shake & Match Sound Memory Game by Battat

Sort & Learn Magnetic Puzzles Colors and Shapes by The Learning Journey International

The Kingdom Block Set by Avdar

TOP 10 TOYS: PRESCHOOL

28-Piece Light Star by CONNETIX

Gabby's Dollhouse: Kitty Care Ear Purrfect Playroom by Spin Master

Goodyear Kids' Water Pressure Car Cleaner Set by Red Toolbox

GraviTrax Junior Starter Set Disney Frozen by Ravensburger

Happy Puppy Vet Set by Battat

Kindertown Buildings by MindWare

Kinetic Sand Splash Starter Case by Spin Master

PAW Patrol: Rocky's Crush N Roll Recycling Truck by Spin Master

Safari Zoo Animal Play Set by DoodleFace

Three Bear Family Storytime Picnic by Learning Resources

TOP 10 GAMES: PRESCHOOL

Campfire Chatmallows by Educational Insights

Dance Like a Lemur by SimplyFun

Eric Carle Discover and Learn Scavenger Hunt by MindWare

Guessing Things by Petit Collage

Lotti Karotti: Disney Edition by Ravensburger

My First Bananagrams by Bananagrams

Patch's Pockets by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom

Snack Party Pals by MindWare's Peaceable Kingdom

Ta-Da Bing by Blue Orange Games

ThinkFun Friends by ThinkFun

TOP 10 TOYS: SCHOOL AGE

70-Piece PRO Constructor Set by CONNETIX

Art-chitect Landscape Designer by MindWare

BRIO Mega Spiral Set

Coding Chameleon by Thames & Kosmos

ESPN Virtual Reality by Abacus Brands

Hey Bestie by Battat

Lakeside Truck and Trailer by Schleich

Pirate Harbor by PLAYMOBIL

Run the Runway by MindWare

Squeegee Art Kit by Educational Inisghts

TOP 10 GAMES: SCHOOL AGE

A Daily Cloud: The Game by MindWare

Bug Crafts by SimplyFun

CrossSpin by JoPat Games

Feelin' Cute by Hootenanny Games

Minecraft Builders & Biomes Junior by Ravensburger

Patata by Blue Orange Games

Plundering Times by SimplyFun

Slidewise by Educational Insights

Sweet Victory by ThinkFun

Tacta by The Op Games

Each holiday season, millions are spent on kids' toys, games and books. These PAL winners above are not only great fun but also encourage rich language development. This optimizes your toy purchases to build language while maintaining all the fun. Now's the time to be intentional about your child's toy chest, game drawer, bookshelf and tablet!

ABOUT PLAY ON WORDS

Playonwords.com is run by well-respected speech-language pathologist, Erika Cardamone. Her nearly 20 years championing language rich play, esteemed PAL Award and insightful tips to parents set her apart as the leading advocate for the language component in toys.

Thousands of hours working directly with children has shown her that a unique set of the best toys, games and books have the capability to develop language while delivering great play. Studies show:

Kids with highest IQs at three, had the most words at one and two

Language learning is cumulative – early words => early sentences => language & reading

Most kids maintain their verbal advantage through childhood

Creative pretend play that sparks story-telling can advance future literacy

Erika continues with the PAL Award to identify unique toys, games and books that through their design, quality and character, encourage play that advances language. PAL winners in the hands of kids, spark fun and creative play with lots of talk. Such toys, recognized on the basis of her child development expertise, are complemented by practical coaching in her blog, showing parents and caregivers how to get the most from toys, games and books to build language and underlying cognitive skills.

