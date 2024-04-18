Plays of Wilton & Ronnie Larsen Presents mount the World Premiere of Erin K Considine's "Family Tree"

This family drama tells the story of Isabella losing herself to Alzheimer's disease. She struggles to communicate with her children. Her communication comes in repetitive stops and starts, leaving her children to untangle the roots of their past in order to make some weighted decisions about their futures. Is a fresh start possible when the old growth has been gnarled and broken away?
PLAYS OF WILTON (POW!) AND RONNIE LARSEN PRESENTS ITS NEXT PRODUCTION WORLD PREMIERE OF "FAMILY TREE"
TO BE PERFORMED, APRIL 18 – MAY 12, 2024, AT THE FOUNDRY, 2306 N. DIXIE HIGHWAY, WILTON MANORS, FLORIDA
WILTON MANORS, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plays of Wilton (POW!) and Ronnie Larsen Presents will present the world premiere of Erin K. Considine's "Family Tree," at The Foundry from April 18 through May 12, 2024. This family drama tells the story of Isabella losing herself to Alzheimer's disease. She struggles to communicate with her children. Her communication comes in repetitive stops and starts, leaving her children to untangle the roots of their past in order to make some weighted decisions about their futures. Is a fresh start possible when the old growth has been gnarled and broken away? A family drama that is as much about conflict as it is humor and tenderness. A gay son, Gavin, returns home at the behest of his sister Calista, to find their mother is slipping away. The siblings rehash old hurts and reveal new secrets.
The production stars Carbonell Award winning actors, Lindsey Corey, Bruce Linser and Elizabeth Dimon. Directing the play is Carbonell Award winning director Margaret Ledford, and stage manager, Amanda Ortega. "POW! is excited to welcome Lindsey, Elizabeth, Margaret and Amanda as first time members to The Foundry and POW! family," said Ronnie Larsen, founder and Artistic Director, POW!. Bruce Linser returns to POW! after directing the sold out production of Dan Clancy's "108 Waverly." "I am excited to finally work with Ronnie Larsen at POW!. We have wanted to collaborate for many years. The audiences at The Foundry are loyal and supportive, and truly extraordinary. This makes it so successful and incredibly inviting and enticing, encouraging professionals to work at POW!, and be involved with powerful and different stories and storytelling," said Margaret Ledford.
"Family Tree" runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ronnielarsen.com. The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.
