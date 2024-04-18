Plays of Wilton & Ronnie Larsen Presents mount the World Premiere of Erin K Considine's "Family Tree"

This family drama tells the story of Isabella losing herself to Alzheimer's disease. She struggles to communicate with her children. Her communication comes in repetitive stops and starts, leaving her children to untangle the roots of their past in order to make some weighted decisions about their futures. Is a fresh start possible when the old growth has been gnarled and broken away?

WILTON MANORS, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plays of Wilton (POW!) and Ronnie Larsen Presents will present the world premiere of Erin K. Considine's "Family Tree," at The Foundry from April 18 through May 12, 2024. This family drama tells the story of Isabella losing herself to Alzheimer's disease. She struggles to communicate with her children. Her communication comes in repetitive stops and starts, leaving her children to untangle the roots of their past in order to make some weighted decisions about their futures. Is a fresh start possible when the old growth has been gnarled and broken away? A family drama that is as much about conflict as it is humor and tenderness. A gay son, Gavin, returns home at the behest of his sister Calista, to find their mother is slipping away. The siblings rehash old hurts and reveal new secrets.