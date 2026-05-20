Playtiles Stick-On Console Expands Globally with Season 2

With the launch of Season 2, now shipping worldwide, Playtiles continue their international expansion while bringing physical controls back to mobile gaming. With no electronics, batteries, or Bluetooth pairing, and supported by the dedicated PlaytilesOS app and officially licensed indie games, Playtiles turn any iOS or Android smartphone into a portable game console in seconds.

GRAND EST, France, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What Are Playtiles?

Playtiles are pocket-sized, fully mechanical controllers that attach directly to a smartphone screen (iOS & Android) using a gecko-inspired adhesion system. They require no adhesive, leave no residue, and are reusable. Input is transmitted mechanically, delivering a responsive, console-like experience.