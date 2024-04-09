Pleasants Construction Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in the Industry

"Our longevity is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our employees, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients and partners." - Eric Newquist, President of Pleasants Construction Post this

As Pleasants Construction celebrates this significant milestone, it looks back on a rich history of accomplishments. The company's success can be attributed to its team of highly skilled professionals, who bring extensive industry knowledge, expertise, and a passion for delivering outstanding workmanship to every project.

"We are incredibly proud to commemorate 60 years in the construction industry," said Eric Newquist, President of Pleasants Construction. "Our longevity is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our employees, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients and partners."

Mike Hummel, President of H2 Land says "I congratulate Pleasants Construction on their 60th anniversary. Having worked on many projects with them for a number of years now, I can see why they have been a very successful company for six decades. I have found the experience and knowledge in their personnel to be top-notch from estimating to scheduling to execution in the field all the while maintaining competitive pricing. It has been a pleasure having Pleasants Construction as our teammate on many projects over the years."

Throughout its existence, Pleasants Construction has embraced technological advancements and industry best practices to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality, and efficiency in its projects. The company remains committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and continuously improving its operations to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Looking to the future, Pleasants Construction is excited to leverage its rich experience and expertise to take on new challenges and opportunities. With a focus on sustainable construction practices and a commitment to delivering exceptional value, the company aims to continue exceeding client expectations and contributing to the growth and development of the local community.

Pleasants Construction would like to express its sincere gratitude to its clients, partners, and most of all, the employees for their continuous support over the past 60 years. The company looks forward to many more years of success, building lasting relationships, and delivering excellence.

For more information about Pleasants Construction and its services, please visit

http://www.pleasantsconstruction.com.

About Pleasants Construction:

Established in 1964, Pleasants Construction is a leading construction company based in Frederick and Clarksburg, Maryland. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on client satisfaction, the company provides a wide range of construction services, including commercial, residential development, and infrastructure projects. Pleasants Construction prides itself on its experienced team, innovative approach, and dedication to delivering exceptional results. For more information, visit http://www.pleasantsconstruction.com.

Media Contact

Carlos Mejia, Pleasants Construction, 301-428-0800, [email protected], www.pleasantsconstruction.com.

SOURCE Pleasants Construction