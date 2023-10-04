Please Share Unveils New Services To Incentivize Employee Advocacy

Designed to boost internal interest, awareness and participation, Dynamic Incentives, a feature within the Please Share app, now enables companies to create and deploy programs that reward employees for participating in employee advocacy initiatives. Tweet this

Campaigns deployed using Please Share drive employee advocacy participation, which leads to improved reach and engagement of company content and messages, increasing web traffic, leads and conversion. A Please Share customer recently ran a Dynamic Incentives campaign and achieved a 273% increase in employees sharing LinkedIn content, a 275% increase in URL clicks and a 737% increase in reach of their social media posts.

Because Please Share is a Slack app, company employees only need to interact with designated Slack channels, typically by sharing company content or engaging with company posts. Instead of having to pause their workflows to initiate LinkedIn or X to promote company messages, they can do so within Slack and the posts are automatically updated in each of their social media accounts.

Rewards can take the form of gift cards or donations to non-profit organizations. The service supports rewards in over 80 countries.

Dynamic Incentives campaigns are easy to launch and manage:

Incentive programs are created within the Please Share app

The marketing and social media team defines parameters and campaign budgets

They can choose from various options to let employees redeem rewards for gift cards or for non-profit donations

A Slack channel is selected and employees within that channel see notifications on the launch of the incentive program, review the instructions for how to qualify, and are able to compete for rewards

Employees are updated on campaign results within Slack and, when applicable, redeem their rewards for gift cards or donations to selected non-profit organizations.

The Dynamic Incentives service is ideal for launching and onboarding an employee advocacy program, to get employees introduced and motivated to share company content. The feature can also be used to increase participation around key company occasions like product announcements, major events and other important milestones, to drive interest and demand. Dynamic Incentives campaigns are not designed to reward explicit actions but to encourage steady participation over time.

For more information on Please Share and Dynamic Incentives please see www.pleaseshare.co.

About Please Share

Please Share is an employee advocacy solution for marketers, HR professionals, sales managers, Slack communities and customer support teams who seek to improve business results through social media programs. By enabling employees and Slack channel members to share brand messages on their social media networks through Slack, Please Share increases social media reach and engagement, which in turn boosts web traffic, leads, and conversion rates. The app tracks each employee advocacy interaction, calculates return on investment, and provides a leaderboard to motivate employee participation. Please Share is owned and operated by Inspired Concepts, Inc.

