Please Welcome Dr. Kyle Franckowiak to the Women's Excellence Team

Dr. Franckowiak is a local, born in Lapeer Hospital and raised in Capac. He attended Michigan State University for both his undergraduate studies and medical school. With a board certification in osteopathic obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Franckowiak has a deep passion for women's healthcare, especially in the Lapeer community.

LAPEER, Mich., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our team at Women's Excellence, Dr. Kyle Franckowiak, DO. With a decade of experience in medicine, Dr. Franckowiak brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our practice.

Dr. Franckowiak's journey into medicine is both inspiring and unique. After graduating from Capac High School, he initially began his career in the trades, working in masonry. However, a few college courses taken with his sister revealed his passion and talent for science. With the encouragement of his family, friends, and now wife, he pursued medical school. He attended Michigan State University for both his undergraduate and medical degrees, and he is a board-certified osteopathic obstetrician and gynecologist.

During his OB/GYN rotation in medical school, Dr. Franckowiak discovered his love for obstetrics and the miracle of childbirth. This passion has continued throughout his career, although he has recently focused more on gynecology to spend more time with his family. While he still enjoys caring for pregnant women in the office, he is currently not covering hospital deliveries.

Dr. Franckowiak completed his residency at Henry Ford Macomb and has worked in various locations, including Cadillac. He returned to the area in 2020 and is excited to join Women's Excellence, drawn by our incredible staff and providers, and his deep roots in the community. Born in Lapeer Hospital and raised in Capac, Dr. Franckowiak is dedicated to providing exceptional care to the women of his hometown.

Dr. Franckowiak will be working out of our Lapeer office. We are confident that his expertise and compassionate approach will be a tremendous asset to our team and our patients.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Kyle Franckowiak to Women's Excellence!

