Plenity Launches a Galactic Odyssey Game, StarDust, on æternity Blockchain Using Lexon Digital Contracts

Designed as a fusion of strategy and arcade elements, Project StarDust capitalizes on Fternity's rapid block times and Lexon's programming language to transform the blockchain into a decentralized game server like never before. Tweet this

Modeled on the epic Elite game from the 1980s, Plenity adds massively multiplayer (MMO) appeal and full democratization of the game world, teleporting the original Star Trader concept half a century into the future. "One player, one star ship" is the motto of the lawless universe where traders travel lightyears to find the best deals and mercenaries and bounty hunters roam the galaxies to track down their prey.

The game will have its own story arc like Elite pioneered, enriched with dynamic elements that evolve based on in-game actions of the player community. An optional console-based interface will invoke the text adventure spirit of Star Trader, adding scripting of tasks, bots and reactions. The game is open-ended and death – though rare – is permanent.

Thanks to finely tuned procedural mapping, the game world is practically infinite, offering endless opportunity for exploration. Star ships continue on their course to distant planets while players are offline and each discovery is rewarded with the right to name and terraform, changing the universe forever. Hidden planets can be used as secret bases and star maps revealing hideouts and scarce resources are the most valuable asset in the game.

Central to the game design is the use of Lexon, the plain-text programming language, to describe the capabilities of game assets, and to allow players to extend the game with their own contributions. Player-created Lexon DAOs express the rules of player clans and enhance the core game mechanics. Programmed in plain English, the Lexon 'digital contracts' used to implement player corporations can be pushed to any degree of complexity for never-ending immersion into the social side of MMO gaming. As a high-tech twist, space corporations can work and trade with each other 'trustlessly,' using blockchain technology to forge agreements that cannot be broken. Contracts will be served. All else is a lawless maelstrom.

Thanks to the game design by the experienced developer team, the Plenity universe will accommodate thousands of players and combine micro and macro action into a seamless, thrilling experience that alternates between strategic scheming and fast action. Thanks to æternity's low transaction cost, every move can be persisted on the blockchain instantly and forever. The universe will be always-on, never stop and – different from traditional MMOs – will always remain accessible, as long as someone keeps an æternity node alive. True to the vastness and freedom of outer space that its storyline invokes, no-one will gatekeep or regulate players. Its rules are enshrined exclusively in the smart contracts that bring the virtual universe to life.

About Lexon

Lexon is a programming language that uses AI to make blockchain smart contracts readable in plain English. As the first language that is understandable to both humans and machines, Lexon paves the way for the real-world adoption of smart contracts and contributes precise contract analysis to the field of law. Lexon has been created by blockchain and programming language expert Henning Diedrich, formerly the architect of IBM's blockchain Hyperledger, lead consultant on blockchain for the European Commission's financial regulator, and Director for Blockchain at Boston Consulting Group, where he designed the Diamond Blockchain TRACR and a blockchain for fine art for ArtBasel.

About Plenity

Project StarDust promises an unprecedented gaming experience, bringing together cutting-edge blockchain technology, captivating gameplay, and endless possibilities. Join us on this cosmic journey as we embark on an adventure that transcends the boundaries of conventional gaming.

