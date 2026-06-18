Pleora and imavix engineering Introduce GEV-Stream End-to-End GigE Vision 3.0 Streaming Solution at Automate 2026

Pleora Technologies and imavix engineering GEV-Stream™ high-performance GigE Vision® 3.0 transmit-and-receive solution will be demonstrated live at Automate 2026 (Booth #10002).

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pleora Technologies and imavix engineering today announced GEV-Stream™, a high-performance GigE Vision® 3.0 transmit-and-receive solution. The solution will be demonstrated live at Automate 2026 (Booth #10002), showcasing a complete, deterministic, low-latency pipeline from image sensor to application.

As vision systems scale to higher data rates, traditional UDP-based architectures introduce latency variability, CPU bottlenecks, and integration complexity. GEV-Stream addresses these challenges with a fully integrated, end-to-end GigE Vision 3.0 pipeline.

By combining imavix's GigE Vision 3.0 IP core and RDMA/RoCEv2 transport with Pleora's eBUS™ SDK, the solution provides a seamless Ethernet streaming architecture that reduces system complexity, minimizes CPU load for host-side processing, and enables deterministic, high-throughput performance. The integrated solution supports 10 and 25 Gbps today, simplifying development of high-performance cameras and imaging systems while enabling scalable designs to 100 Gbps and beyond.

"GEV-Stream represents a significant advancement in how developers design high-bandwidth vision systems," said Ed Goffin, Vice President of Product Markerting at Pleora Technologies. "Combining our transmit and receive expertise with imavix we're enabling a seamless, deterministic pipeline that reduces complexity while scaling to the ever-increasing performance demands of modern sensors."

"By integrating transmit and receive technologies, GEV-Stream provides a streamlined path from sensor to application," said Jan Pech, CEO, imavix engineering. "This approach accelerates development while ensuring consistent, standards-based performance across the system."

To learn more about GEV-Stream, visit (URL), or see a live demonstration at Automate 2026 (Booth #10002). The live demonstration will feature real-time streaming of high-bandwidth image data over a GigE Vision 3.0 network using RDMA/RoCEv2, highlighting deterministic latency, near-zero CPU overhead on the host, and seamless interoperability between transmit and receive components.

About Pleora Technologies

Pleora Technologies is a global leader in real-time video and data connectivity for industrial automation, medical imaging, and security and defense applications. With over 25 years of expertise, Pleora delivers solutions that simplify design, accelerate time-to-market, and reduce costs to enable the development of advanced imaging systems worldwide. Learn more at pleora.com.

About imavix engineering

imavix engineering provides FPGA IP cores and related development and consultancy services, offering solutions implementing standard machine vision interfaces based on GenICam, image sensor and camera interfaces, and PCIe host interfaces. The main focus is on Ethernet and especially GigE Vision based transport layers including the RDMA/RoCEv2 technology. Visit the company website imavix.com for more information.

For More Information

Ed Goffin, Vice President, Product Marketing

Pleora Technologies Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Jan Pech, CEO

imavix engineering s.r.o.

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Ed Goffin, Pleora Technologies, 1 6139864035, [email protected], Pleora Technologies

SOURCE Pleora Technologies