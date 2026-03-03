Pleora Launches eBUS SDK 7.0, Delivering a Unified, High Performance Platform for Next Generation Imaging Systems

Pleora introduces eBUS SDK 7.0, the latest release of its industry-leading software platform for high performance image acquisition, display, and transmission

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pleora Technologies today launched eBUS SDK 7.0, expanding its industry‑leading platform with enhanced tools for high‑performance image acquisition, display, and transmission. Built on over 25 years of expertise in real‑time imaging, eBUS SDK 7.0 provides a powerful, standards‑compliant foundation for GigE Vision and USB3 Vision connectivity across Windows, Linux, and embedded operating systems.

Pleora will host regional webinars on April 1, 2026 to introduce the new features in eBUS SDK 7.0. Registration is available at https://www.pleora.com/resources/webinars/introducing-ebus-sdk-7-0/.Sessions will be offered live and on-demand for registrants. The company will also be showcasing its solutions at Embedded World (Hall 5/Booth 5-369) in Nuremberg, Germany from March 10-12, 2026.

As imaging systems evolve – with higher‑bandwidth sensors, multisensor configurations, and increasing demand for distributed edge processing – developers need tools that simplify integration while ensuring reliability. eBUS SDK 7.0 addresses these challenges with expanded operating system support, enhanced transport performance, and new capabilities that streamline development across x86 and ARM platforms.

Key Enhancements in eBUS SDK 7.0

Seamless integration with third‑party applications and processing pipelines, including GStreamer on Linux x86 and ARM, reducing or eliminating custom development.

.NET 8 support, including eBUS Receive on Linux x86 and ARM platforms, enables video receive applications on hardware ranging from low‑power ARM devices to industrial Linux systems.

ROS2 and ROS‑Industrial integration to simplify development and deployment in robotics environments.

Expanded GenDC support in eBUS Edge 2.0 and eBUS Receive, enabling standardized transmission of 2D, 3D, multispectral, compressed, metadata-rich, and multi‑component imaging data.

Optimized eBUS Edge 2.0 GigE Vision transmitter for lower memory usage on embedded platforms, with added .NET (C#) support.

Multistream and multisensor‑ready architecture with broader ARM support for high‑performance, multisensor acquisition.

Updated eBUS Player and new evaluation licenses to accelerate development.

eBUS SDK 7.0 continues to deliver the reliability and performance trusted across industrial automation, medical imaging, and defense applications. With support for Windows 11, Ubuntu LTS (24.04, 22.04, 20.04), CentOS Stream 9, RedHat 9, Yocto 4.0 (Kirkstone), Yocto 5.0 (Scarthgap), Debian 13 for ARM (Raspberry Pi OS Trixie), OpenSTLinux 6.1, and NVIDIA Jetson (JetPack 5.1 and 6.2), developers can build production‑ready imaging solutions on the latest computing architectures.

"System designers are facing increasing performance demands while needing to maintain interoperability and long‑term flexibility," said James Falconer, Product Manager at Pleora Technologies. "eBUS SDK 7.0 reduces integration risk and development effort by providing unified tools, APIs, and platform integrations that simplify development while delivering scalable, high‑performance imaging."

Availability

eBUS SDK 7.0 is available now. Developers can download the data sheet, purchase a seat license, or request an evaluation license. For more information, visit https://www.pleora.com/machine-vision-connectivity/ebus-sdk/ or contact [email protected].

About Pleora Technologies

Pleora Technologies is a global leader in real-time video and data connectivity for industrial automation, medical imaging, and security and defense applications. With over 25 years of expertise, Pleora delivers solutions that simplify design, accelerate time-to-market, and reduce costs to enable the development of advanced imaging systems worldwide. Learn more at pleora.com.

