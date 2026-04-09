Pleora Technologies and imavix engineering Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Fully Integrated GigE Vision 3.0 Transmit to Receive Solutions

Pleora Technologies and imavix engineering announce strategic partnership to provide a standards-compliant GigE Vision 3.0 transmitter-to-receiver pipeline to simplify the development of high performance cameras and embedded imaging devices.

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pleora Technologies, a global leader in real-time video connectivity solutions, and imavix engineering, a specialist in FPGA IP cores for machine vision, today announced a strategic partnership to provide a standards‑compliant GigE Vision 3.0 transmitter‑to‑receiver pipeline. The collaboration simplifies the development of high‑performance cameras and embedded imaging devices while ensuring designers maintain a scalable architecture as bandwidth and system requirements increase.

The initial solution combines imavix's GigE Vision 3.0 IP Core with Pleora's eBUS SDK for 10 Gbps and 25 Gbps designs, with a clear scalability path beyond 100 Gbps. As rising data rates increasingly strain traditional UDP‑based imaging pipelines, the integrated solution adopts the Remote Direct Memory Access over Converged Ethernet version 2 (RoCEv2) protocol to ensure deterministic, low‑latency performance. By enabling direct device‑to‑host memory transfers without involving the CPU, RoCEv2 significantly reduces processing overhead and helps designers meet the real‑time demands of high‑bandwidth imaging applications.

To further enhance efficiency, Pleora's eBUS SDK provides essential building blocks for developing high-performance video applications across a broad range of operating systems. The SDK includes a comprehensive suite of libraries for image acquisition and device control. To meet demanding latency and throughput requirements, eBUS Receive reduces processing overhead by more than 20 percent when receiving images or data over single or multiple GigE Vision links operating at 10 Gbps and faster.

Paired together, the result is a tightly integrated, end‑to‑end solution that ensures predictable, standards‑aligned behavior across the full imaging pipeline.

"This partnership brings together two leaders in machine vision connectivity to offer integrated solutions that accelerates time-to-market for the next generation of cameras, imaging devices, and embedded imaging platforms," said Anis Hanna, President, Pleora Technologies. "By combining Pleora's proven host-side eBUS expertise with imavix's advanced FPGA IP cores, we're helping designers streamline development and enhance performance in industrial, medical, and defense applications."

"imavix is excited to provide a GigE Vision 3.0 and GenICam compliant transmitter-to-receiver pipeline that tightly integrates our IP cores with high‑performance RDMA/RoCEv2 transport and Pleora's host‑side software," said Jan Pech, CEO, imavix engineering. "This integrated approach minimizes CPU overhead, ensures predictable end‑to‑end behavior, and provides a scalable foundation for performance‑critical imaging systems operating at 10, 25, 100 and future higher‑bandwidth links."

The joint solution will be showcased at upcoming industry events, including:

SPIE Defense + Security Exhibition, April 28-30: Booth 1024, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Maryland

Automate 2026, June 22-25: Booth #10002, McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois

Vision China Beijing, June 25-26: Booth A20 (Viewsitec Technology), Beijing International Convention Center

Vision Stuttgart, October 6-8: Hall 8, Booth 8B02, Messe Stuttgart

About Pleora Technologies

Pleora Technologies is a global leader in real-time video and data connectivity for industrial automation, medical imaging, and security and defense applications. With over 25 years of expertise, Pleora delivers solutions that simplify design, accelerate time-to-market, and reduce costs to enable the development of advanced imaging systems worldwide. Learn more at pleora.com.

About imavix engineering

imavix engineering provides FPGA IP cores and related development and consultancy services, offering solutions implementing standard machine vision interfaces based on GenICam, image sensor and camera interfaces, and PCIe host interfaces. The main focus is on Ethernet and especially GigE Vision based transport layers including the RDMA/RoCEv2 technology. Visit the company website imavix.com for more information.

For More Information

Ed Goffin, Vice President, Product Marketing

Pleora Technologies Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Jan Pech, CEO

imavix engineering s.r.o.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Pleora Technologies