Plex and AdGood Partner to Expand Access to Premium CTV Advertising for Nonprofits

"AdGood makes it possible for nonprofits of all sizes to run national TV campaigns—something that's long been out of reach due to cost," said Kris Johns, CEO of AdGood. "With Plex joining our growing list of inventory donors, we're able to deliver powerful, purpose-driven messaging on a platform already aligned with global giving."

Nonprofits can now access Plex CTV inventory at just a fraction of the traditional market rate, enabling campaigns for causes such as public health, education, human rights, and the environment to reach millions of viewers across the U.S.

By leveraging AdGood's CTV inventory, campaigns placed through the AdGood platform enjoy the same data-driven targeting and viewer engagement tools used by commercial advertisers—at up to 70% off standard rates.

"This is about more than advertising," said Shawn Eldridge, Vice President, Business Development and Content for Plex. "It's about amplifying missions that matter. Partnering with AdGood allows us to extend the impact of our media platform to nonprofits doing critical work around the world."

The most comprehensive entertainment platform available, Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer rentals, free ad-supported movies, TV shows, and live TV together. It also allows users to quickly find—and add to a universal watchlist—any title ever made, no matter which streaming service it lives on.

This collaboration marks another step in Plex's broader philanthropic journey, continuing its commitment to driving positive change both globally and locally.

About Plex

Plex is solving the streaming media chaos, making it quick and easy to discover, enjoy, and share any movie or TV show being streamed online, acting as one window into ALL streaming services, including those you subscribe to. With FAST channels, premium movie rentals, and Live TV channels available to stream in 81 languages, Plex leads the streaming industry with international content. Partnering with some of the biggest names in entertainment, Plex has a continuously growing library of free third-party entertainment spanning virtually all genres, interests, and languages. For more, visit https://plex.tv, follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

About AdGood

AdGood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering other nonprofits by providing affordable access to premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising. By partnering with publishers who donate their unused or unsold CTV ad inventory, AdGood transforms this resource into accessible advertising opportunities for nonprofits of all sizes. For organizations lacking creative resources or budgets, AdGood offers a GenAI ad manager (am.adgood.org)and creative generator, enabling them to create effective ads and amplify their messages. Through this innovative approach, AdGood helps nonprofits expand their reach, increase awareness, and boost donations by leveraging the largest screen in the home. For more information, visit adgood.org.

Media Contact

Bella Hoffheins, Purpose Worldwide, 1 5712090865, [email protected]

SOURCE Purpose Worldwide