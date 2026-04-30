Plexāā wins Red Dot Design Award as it reshapes pre-operative care and surgical outcomes with its novel BLOOM⁴³ app and medical device

BLOOM⁴³ redefines pre-operative care by turning the time before surgery into an active phase of preparation, ensuring every patient enters surgery more confident and better prepared, improving patient experience and surgical outcomes. Post this

The award recognises not only the design of BLOOM⁴³, but the broader shift it represents. Traditionally, the period before surgery has offered limited clinical intervention. BLOOM⁴³ introduces a new approach, transforming this window into an active phase of preparation aimed at improving surgical outcomes.

The international Red Dot Jury recognised BLOOM⁴³ for its outstanding design and quality, following a highly competitive selection process with entries from companies and design studios around the world.

BLOOM⁴³ is an integrated pre-operative platform combining a wearable medical device with a companion digital app to support patients before and after surgery.

At the core of the system is the BLOOM⁴³ device, which delivers ultra-precise thermal supraphysiological preconditioning™ to increase blood flow and improve tissue resilience ahead of surgery. Clinical studies have demonstrated that supraphysiological preconditioning™ is a simple, non-invasive method that significantly reduces skin necrosis and shortens hospital stays following breast surgery. The studies showed a 67% relative reduction in the rate of skin necrosis and a 50% reduction in the need for further surgical intervention*.

Alongside the device, the free BLOOM⁴³ app provides structured Prehab™ and Rehab programs, as well as evidence-based educational content and guidance throughout the surgical journey. Together, the device and app form a complete platform that enables patients to take an active role in their preparation while supporting integration into existing healthcare pathways. The app is available to download globally from the App Store and Google Play.

This approach reflects a broader shift toward prehabilitation, where patients are supported to optimise their condition before surgery rather than relying solely on post-operative care. By enabling earlier intervention, BLOOM⁴³ is helping to significantly improve patient experience and surgical outcomes

"BLOOM⁴³ was built to change how we think about preparing for surgery, by focusing on the pre-operative phase which is currently widely sub-optimised. We have designed our BLOOM⁴³ platform with patient insights at its core and we are very humbled to receive this prestigious recognition from Red Dot which validates our belief that pre-operative care is one of the biggest opportunities to improve outcomes in healthcare" said Dr Saahil Mehta, MD, FRCS (Plast), CEO & Founder at Plexāā.

"In a strong field of participants with entries from companies and design studios around the world, your product convinced the jury with its outstanding design and quality," said Professor Dr Peter Zec, Founder and CEO of Red Dot. "The international Red Dot Jury honors this achievement with special recognition, giving it the stage it deserves." As healthcare systems continue to focus on improving outcomes while reducing cost and complexity, solutions that intervene earlier in the patient journey are gaining increasing attention. BLOOM⁴³ represents a step towards that future.

About Plexāā

Plexāā is a pioneering MedTech company defining the emerging category of Prehab™ with a technology platform focused on maximising the underserved pre-operative phase. By integrating advanced medical devices with digital health solutions, Plexāā is rethinking how patients prepare for surgery, with the ambition to make Prehab™ the global standard of care to improve patient experience and drive better outcomes.

The company's flagship platform, BLOOM⁴³, leverages proprietary supraphysiological preconditioning™ technology to enhance tissue readiness and reduce the risk of postoperative complications. Building on this foundation, Plexāā is expanding its Prehab™ platform across multiple surgical specialties, including breast surgery, obstetrics, orthopaedics, and beyond.

By partnering with leading institutions such as Mayo Clinic and Stanford Medicine, Plexāā is building the clinical evidence and infrastructure needed to scale Prehab™

Please visit the company website and follow the company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

To download the free BLOOM⁴³ app: https://www.bloom43.com/bloom-app

Media contact

[email protected]

About the Red Dot Design Award

The Red Dot Design Award is a global competition that recognizes excellence in product design, communication design, and design concepts. Entries are judged by an independent panel of international experts, with winning products selected for their innovation, functionality, and quality.

*Sources: "Local Heat Preconditioning in Skin Sparing Mastectomy: A Pilot Study", Mehta S, Rolph R, Cornelius V et al., 2013; "A Randomised Controlled Feasibility Trial to Evaluate Local Heat Preconditioning on Wound Healing After Reconstructive Breast Surgery: The preHEAT Trial.", Mehta S, Cro SC, Coomber B et al., 2019.

Media Contact

Saahil Mehta, Plexaa, 1 (209) 753-0657, [email protected], https://www.bloom43.com/

SOURCE Plexaa