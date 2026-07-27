With the LATAM cherry market forecast to reach 511,000 tons by 2035, food producers worldwide face growing pressure to find top-rated packaging machines for the food industry — and Plexpack, with more than 50 years of expertise and thousands of installations, is built to deliver.

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The search for top-rated packaging machines for the food industry has taken on new urgency as fresh produce markets grow, and Plexpack is expanding its capabilities to meet it. According to IndexBox market analysis, the LATAM cherry market is forecast to reach 511,000 tons by 2035 at a +27.0% CAGR in volume and $3.2 billion in value at a +30.5% CAGR — growth driving demand for specialized packaging equipment across the region.

What Makes Plexpack a Trusted Choice for Food Industry Packaging Machines?

Plexpack delivers North American-made packaging equipment built to order for fresh food operations, combining precision and consistency for high-volume producers. "Every system is made-to-order, combining modular flexibility with customization," the company says. With a large service network and more than 50 years of experience, Plexpack supports produce, dairy and protein operations worldwide.

Core fresh food packaging solutions include:

Semi-automated band sealers: High-speed, hermetic sealing for leafy greens, cherries and a range of fresh produce

Vacuum and gas flush systems: Modified-atmosphere sealing that extends shelf life for delicate products like cherries

Shrink bundling systems: Display-ready bundling for produce, dairy and multipack configurations

Why Is the LATAM Cherry Market Driving Demand for Packaging Equipment?

For cherry producers in Chile, Argentina and Peru, the packaging stakes have never been higher. Chile, the world's leading Southern Hemisphere fresh cherry exporter, has seen planted area grow tenfold between 2004 and 2024, creating sustained demand for high-throughput packaging equipment.

In the cherry trade, hours determine whether fruit arrives at peak quality or diminished value. "Cherry farmers and sensitive produce teams trust Plexpack for our specialized cherry bag sealing systems," the company states.

To meet rising demand, Plexpack recently revamped its fresh food packaging resources, adding dedicated content for fresh produce and cherry applications, dairy packaging systems and meat, fish and poultry applications, giving food industry buyers targeted resources for their specific operations.

Frequently Asked Questions on Food Industry Packaging

Find answers to common questions about food industry packaging equipment and how Plexpack supports fresh food producers.

What are the top-rated packaging machines for the food industry?

The top-rated food industry packaging machines combine sealing precision, durability and flexibility across product types. Plexpack's North American-made systems are trusted across thousands of global installations for their reliability and made-to-order customization.

Why do LATAM cherry producers rely on specialized packaging equipment?

Cherry is among the most perishable fresh produce categories. Plexpack's vacuum and gas sealing systems help LATAM producers maintain seal integrity and atmosphere control from processing through export, protecting product quality over long transit windows.

What should food industry buyers look for in a packaging machine supplier?

Food industry buyers benefit from suppliers offering North American-made equipment, broad application expertise and a reliable service network. Plexpack delivers all three, backed by more than 50 years in the industry and its current owner's service as a PMMI board chairman.

About Plexpack

Plexpack is a North American manufacturer of customizable packaging solutions for food, medical and industrial operations, with Emplex, VacPack and Damark product lines covering band sealing, vacuum and gas sealing, and shrink bundling applications. With thousands of global installations and 50-plus years in the industry, Plexpack supports fresh food producers worldwide. Learn more at plexpack.com.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Plexpack, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://www.plexpack.com/

SOURCE Plexpack