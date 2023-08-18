Plivo Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"As Plivo enters its twelfth year, we're thrilled to join such an amazing group of companies," said Venky Balasubramanian, co-founder and CEO at Plivo. "The Inc. 5000 honor is another exciting milestone on our journey." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and ongoing hiring challenges.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Plivo

Plivo is a communications platform that enables businesses to connect, engage and interact with their customers in over 190 countries. Thousands of businesses like IBM, Workday, Nutanix, and Gojek rely on Plivo to deliver better customer experiences globally. The Plivo team brings deep experience in communications and modern software to address the needs of today's businesses — quality, scale, innovation, and agility.

