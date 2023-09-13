Plixer Taps Tom McNamara as New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Premier NDR Cybersecurity Platform Business

"I am thrilled to now lead this outstanding team at a juncture where the company is poised for its next phase of transformative growth," said McNamara. Tweet this

"We are excited to welcome Tom to Plixer and believe his track record of fostering high-performing teams and accelerating business growth will help take the company to the next level," said Russell Fleischer, General Partner at Battery Ventures. "His adeptness at leading organizational transformations, coupled with his global business experience, makes him a perfect choice for this role, particularly as the cybersecurity landscape becomes more complex—and organizations look for sophisticated technology to protect their networks from dangerous breaches."

Before joining Plixer, McNamara demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision in roles at notable companies around the globe. As the Chief Operating Officer at Avetta, he guided the company through substantial growth for over two years. McNamara also held pivotal roles at Viewpoint, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer before stepping into the Chief Operating Officer position, managing crucial aspects of business development and client success. His tenure at NAVEX Global as the Senior Vice President of Global Sales and later as the Chief Revenue Officer stands as a testament to his profound expertise in sales and business development. McNamara's career is defined by progressive leadership and vast global business experience encompassing regions like EMEA, APAC, and South America.

McNamara holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Oregon State University.

ABOUT PLIXER

Plixer is the premier global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Cybersecurity platform. Offering total visibility across the entire network landscape, Plixer enables enterprises to discover and combat even the most sophisticated security threats with unprecedented speed and precision. With lightning-fast deployment and cutting-edge AI, Plixer's category-defining solutions empower enterprises to enhance their overall security posture, giving them tools to detect and respond to incidents in real time, thereby minimizing their reputational and financial risks. Plixer was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Kennebunk, ME. For more information about Plixer's comprehensive solutions, visit [www.plixer.com] (https://www.plixer.com).

