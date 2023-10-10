PLM Earns Several Major Insurance Awards Recognizing the Company's Risk Management and Talent Innovation

Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM), the largest mutual insurer dedicated to wood-related businesses, today announces several major insurance industry honors from leading insurance industry publications.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM), the largest mutual insurer dedicated to wood-related businesses, today announces several major insurance industry honors from leading insurance industry publications. The company has been named the Risk Carrier Team of the Year by Inside P&C and named a member of the NU Property Casualty360's Luminaries Class of 2023 as a leading innovator in workplace culture. Linsey DiGangi, assistant vice president of marketing, was also recently named to the 2023 class of Insurance Business America's Rising Stars.

PLM was recognized as the Risk Carrier Team of the Year for the company's innovative approach to risk management in the wake of several major threats to insureds, including severe CAT events, rising interest rates, supply chain shortages and more. PLM was also named as a member of the 2023 Luminaries Class as an innovator dedicated to modernizing and humanizing the insurance business. Specifically, PLM's extensive work promoting talent development and growth and integrating charitable giving in the workplace set the organization apart.

DiGangi was named a rising star in recognition of her rapid rise to leadership at PLM, her continued dedication to education and growth, and her prominent role as an industry leader, speaker and trailblazer.

"PLM is always focused on workplace innovation and finding new ways to both service our clients to the best of our ability and grow and develop our team to reach new heights," said John Smith, president and CEO of PLM. "These award recognitions serve as an important reminder to our team of the great work we have accomplished in the past year. Thank you to everyone within our organization for their impressive efforts and we look forward to continuing to serve the lumber industry as the leading carrier in the space."

About Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual

Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM) (http://www.plmins.com) is a nationally recognized property and casualty insurance carrier serving the lumber, woodworking and building material industries. Backed by 127 years of experience, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company protects over 5,000 businesses nationwide with property, general liability, inland marine, business automobile, commercial excess liability and equipment breakdown coverages.

