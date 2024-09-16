PLOT Enhances Capabilities with Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration

"By integrating Autodesk Build submittal items with PLOT, builders can prioritize and schedule their submittals to manage their material orders and keep their projects on track," says James Cook, director of industry and technology partnerships at Autodesk. Post this

Procurement tracking is typically run via three disparate workflows: the submittal register, the CPM schedule, and a procurement log spreadsheet. This disconnect leads to significant duplicative work and does not enable holistic management of procurement workflows.

"Procurement in modern construction is consistently pushed down to subcontractors, but managing jobsite coordination remains in the purview of a general contractor. PLOT's procurement scheduling tool compliments existing workflows and provides significant value to general contractors and trade partners alike," said Chris Callen, founder & CEO of PLOT.

"Coordinating lead times for materials and trade-specific schedules challenges even the strongest construction teams," said James Cook, director of industry and technology partnerships at Autodesk. "By integrating Autodesk Build submittal items with PLOT, builders can prioritize and schedule their submittals to manage their material orders and keep their projects on track."

PLOT's procurement tool uses 'pull-planning' strategies to calculate deadlines for submitting, approving and ordering materials. With synchronization to submittals and schedules, the amount of manual work from the GC significantly decreases. Procurement typically relies on many-to-many relationships, but it is easily managed within PLOT's flexible interface.

PLOT automatically generates the weekly 'Action Item Checklist' for each trade partner with the week's procurement deadlines, fostering increased and ongoing communication. Callen added that this significantly improves transparency into the procurement process. It simultaneously reduces the amount of time a GC spends seeking and securing material-related information.

For additional information about Plot, visit https://www.getplot.com/.

About Plot: Founded in 2021, Plot aims to streamline construction site issues by combining powerful delivery coordination and procurement scheduling in an easy-to-use operations tool that fosters communication about jobsite changes, coordination and streamlining deliveries. A shared calendar for jobsite contractors screens and coordinates deliveries so each truck has the space and equipment necessary to offload and depart without causing congestion. Procurement scheduling sequences each deadline required for materials approval, ordering, shipping and receiving. Plot's tool synchronizes with project management tools for submittal and schedule workflows.

Autodesk and Autodesk Construction Cloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Media Contact

Chris Callen, PLOT, 1 3164629291, [email protected], www.getplot.com

SOURCE PLOT