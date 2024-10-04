Plot named to Construction Executive's Top Construction Technology Firms™ list

Inclusion in Construction Executive's Top Construction Technology Firms list is further proof of our team's dedication to advancing the construction industry through advances in technology. -Chris Callen, Plot CEO & founder Post this

Chris Callen, Plot CEO and founder, said that this recognition supports Plot's mission to democratize the use of technology.

"Inclusion in Construction Executive's Top Construction Technology Firms list is further proof of our team's dedication to advancing the construction industry through advances in technology," he said.

About Plot: Founded in 2021, Plot aims to streamline construction site issues by combining powerful delivery coordination and procurement scheduling in an easy-to-use operations tool that fosters communication about jobsite changes, coordination and streamlining deliveries. A shared calendar for jobsite contractors screens and coordinates deliveries so each truck has the space and equipment necessary to offload and depart without causing congestion. Procurement scheduling sequences each deadline required for materials approval, ordering, shipping and receiving. Plot's tool synchronizes with project management tools for submittal and schedule workflows.

About the Top Construction Technology Firms list: Now in its 22nd year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. There was no fee to participate and not every firm that completed the nomination form made this curated list. After carefully scrutinizing the data collected, the 2024 list of CE's Top Construction Technology Firms was developed. For more information, contact [email protected]. Note: Some technology firms that did not submit the nomination form by the deadline were included for the sake of completeness.

