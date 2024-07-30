Plot recognized by BuiltWorlds as top site management solution

Plot's tools provide seamless coordination of delivery and procurement workflows, enabling increased workflow with lower levels of frustration. This recognition is a testament to the power of our products, the value we provide to our clients and our customer satisfaction levels. Post this

With a mission to democratize the use of technology to encourage recruiting, quality of life and job satisfaction, PLOT recognizes the challenges faced by construction site personnel.

"Every building is the last stop for thousands of material orders sent from hundreds of vendors and installed by dozens of contractors. Ultimately, this results in delays, budget overruns, over-ordering and unnecessary shipping rushes," said Chris Callen, Plot CEO and founder.

"Plot's tools provide seamless coordination of delivery and procurement workflows, enabling increased workflow with lower levels of frustration," he added. "Being named to the BuiltWorlds Smart Jobsites Top List is a testament to the power of our products, the value we provide to our clients and our customer satisfaction levels."

About Plot: Founded in 2021, Plot aims to streamline construction site issues by combining powerful delivery coordination and procurement scheduling in an easy-to-use operations tool that fosters communication about jobsite changes, coordination and streamlining deliveries. A shared calendar for jobsite contractors screens and coordinates deliveries so each truck has the space and equipment necessary to offload and depart without causing congestion. Procurement scheduling sequences each deadline required for materials approval, ordering, shipping and receiving. Plot's tool synchronizes with project management tools for submittal and schedule workflows.

