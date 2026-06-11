Plot Twist: It's the Groom Who Cries First, According to Data from 25,000 Weddings

"With over 25,000 weddings analyzed across more than 100 countries, we can see not just what guests expect, but what actually takes place." Greg Stahl, co-founder of Betting on the Wedding Post this

Unlike traditional wedding research, which relies on surveys or anecdotal evidence, Betting on the Wedding collects real-time data on both guest predictions and actual outcomes. This approach produces insights that are both unique and highly accurate, data that most other wedding companies simply cannot access. The result is the most comprehensive dataset of real wedding outcomes ever published, drawn from celebrations on six continents.

"With over 25,000 weddings analyzed across more than 100 countries, we can see not just what guests expect, but what actually takes place," said Greg Stahl, co-founder of Betting on the Wedding. "It is a unique lens into how weddings are evolving and how couples are personalizing their celebrations."

As couples search for the best wedding entertainment options and most creative wedding reception games for 2026 celebrations, Betting on the Wedding has emerged as a category-defining choice for interactive wedding guest engagement. Unlike most wedding reception games, the experience begins days before the ceremony itself, as guests debate predictions, compare picks with each other, and build anticipation long before they arrive at the venue.

Unexpected Trends Unveiled (additional insights available upon request):

It is the groom who cries first. When couples bet on who would cry first, the groom beat the bride to tears 56% of the time, even though guests were split nearly 50/50 on the prediction.

58% of grooms cry upon seeing the bride walk down the aisle, marking increased emotional openness among men.

85% of couples avoid smashing cake during the cake-cutting, signaling gentler celebrations and more photo-friendly traditions.

Nearly half (48%) of brides have an outfit change, emphasizing the rise of fashion in wedding festivities.

84% of best men and 91% of maids of honor rely on notes or phones for speeches, indicating preparation and structure are valued over spontaneity.

75% of weddings now skip bouquet and garter tosses, suggesting these once-traditional activities are falling out of favor.

Gaps Between Expectations and Reality

Betting data revealed notable surprises where guests' expectations diverged significantly from actual outcomes:

Bouquet & Garter Toss: 66% of guests predicted these traditions would happen, but only 25% of weddings actually included them, a more than 40-point discrepancy.

Ed Sheeran Songs: While 81% of guests anticipated hearing Ed Sheeran at the reception, only 41% of weddings played his music.

Officiant Jokes: Officiant jokes are common, but not a guarantee. 83% of guests expected an opening joke, yet it occurred in 66% of ceremonies, reflecting a trend toward more direct, heartfelt openings over warm-up comedy moments.

DJ/Emcee Mistakes: Nearly half (45%) of guests bet the DJ or emcee would botch a name, yet only 18% experienced such mishaps, revealing higher-than-expected professionalism.

What Today's Couples Are Inventing

Beyond the most popular predictions, modern couples are creating their own wagers that reflect how wedding culture is evolving. Among the most popular custom bets couples have invented:

How many Taylor Swift songs will the DJ play?

Will someone wipe out on the dance floor?

What will the late-night snack be? Pizza, tacos, and donuts are the leading contenders.

Will there be a conga line?

"Our data shows weddings are becoming more interactive, meaningful, and reflective of each couple's unique personality," said Stahl. "Guests are no longer just observers, they are active participants in creating memorable experiences."

Frequently cited among the best wedding apps and most innovative modern wedding games, Betting on the Wedding is built for couples planning interactive wedding receptions and looking for unique wedding guest entertainment. Couples set up the app prior to their wedding and share a personalized link to their betting pool via wedding websites, invitations, email, text, or a QR code at welcome parties.

In a major update timed to peak wedding season, guests no longer need to download anything to participate. With a single tap of the personalized link, anyone can place bets directly from a browser, removing the biggest barrier to participation: the app download itself.

"My wife and I had talked about doing something like this for the wedding, and it was so much more fun than we were expecting. The number of our friends who came up to me complaining that I busted their bet was hysterical. Just such a unique way to add to the fun of it all."

Verified five-star review, Apple App Store

Greg and Stacy Stahl bring deep entrepreneurial experience to the venture. Stacy previously founded HowHeAsked.com, acquired by The Knot in 2016, and later launched Sweeter Cards, acquired in 2024. Greg is a former Googler and has served as VP of Marketing at multiple startups.

About Betting on the Wedding

Betting on the Wedding is a leading wedding entertainment app and interactive wedding game that turns weddings into memorable, shared experiences by letting guests place playful bets on unique, funny, and sentimental moments. Consistently named among the best wedding apps and most creative wedding reception games for modern couples, the customizable platform enhances ceremonies, cocktail hours, and receptions by fostering excitement, laughter, and deeper connections among attendees. For under $50, couples can add unlimited guests, unlimited bets, custom wagers, a split-the-pot feature, and more, with guests joining straight from a browser, no download required. Couples can download Betting on the Wedding on iOS and Android. Learn more at bettingonthewedding.com.

Media Contact

Stacy Stahl, Betting on the Wedding, 1 941-544-7632, [email protected]

SOURCE Betting on the Wedding