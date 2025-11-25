Ploughshares Announces Season Two of NukeTalk Podcast, "Nuclear Movie Club"

Hosted by Rebecka Green, this season will analyze depictions of nuclear weapons in movies and popular culture

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ploughshares, the world's largest nuclear threat reduction nonprofit, is announcing the launch of a new season of its podcast, NukeTalk. This season's theme, "Nuclear Movie Club," features in-depth guest conversations discussing the cultural impact, accuracy and lasting legacy of ten films focused on nuclear threat.

Each episode spotlights a film about nuclear weapons and features experts, scholars, activists and members of the film's production team. Facilitated by host Rebecka Green, conversations will analyze the chosen film's plot, the filmmakers' stylistic choices when depicting nuclear weapons, and the historical and scientific accuracy of each scenario presented on screen and more.

"We are so excited to announce the second season of NukeTalk, 'Nuclear Movie Club,'" said Rebecka Green, the show's host. "The concept of this new season is inspired by the release and energy around Kathryn Bigelow's new movie for Netflix, 'A House of Dynamite.' We hope that our show can broaden the conversation and encourage listeners to take steps to learn more about global security, nuclear threat reduction and pop culture as a vehicle for change and connection."

"The film industry is showing us exactly what human and planetary extinction from nuclear weapons could look like," Rebecka continues. "At this moment, when tensions are rising across the world, we're choosing to discuss the ways that critically acclaimed films have presented nuclear weapons to viewers over the last 60 years. As we seek to prevent a new nuclear arms race, we hope that this deep dive will inspire a new generation to learn about nuclear arms reduction and ways to prevent a global catastrophe."

Films to be featured this season include "A House of Dynamite," "Crimson Tide," "Fail Safe," "WarGames," "The Day After" and "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb," among others.

This season will include a conversation with Noah Oppenheim, the writer of "A House of Dynamite." Episodes will air weekly, and to learn more about the podcast, visit ploughshares.org/nuketalk.

About Ploughshares

Ploughshares, led by Dr. Emma Belcher, is the nation's largest nuclear threat reduction organization and grantmaking foundation singularly committed to reducing the dangers posed by nuclear weapons and addressing intersecting security threats, including climate change, emerging technologies, public health crises and human rights violations. Ploughshares utilizes its grantmaking to support the organizations and people who drive policies and activities that help make the world safer and more secure. Follow Ploughshares on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

