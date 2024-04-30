Plover Parametrics Launches Specialty Brokerage; Announces Brenden Beeg As Leadership Hire

Plover, a tech-enabled commercial insurance brokerage, has launched operations helping brokers obtain solutions for climate and emerging risks. Plover focuses on bringing specialty products to disrupted markets, specializing in wildfire, flood, wind and other perils where admitted carriers continue to pull back.
NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the lead-up to today's public launch, Plover, founded in 2022, has also secured over $5 million in venture capital funding. The capital will be used to expand the company's brokerage team, invest in the software automation of Plover's broking process, and support Plover's growing program business.
"The insurance industry is at a crossroads," said Max Clarke, CEO and Co-founder of Plover. "The increasing severity of climate events, permissive building practices, and regulatory challenges have broken the insurance markets in much of the US. Mass admitted non-renewals in flood, storm and fire-prone areas are now common. When admitted markets pull back, E&S products need to be readily available to fill these gaps. We founded Plover to grow the market for specialty insurance that can keep American companies protected and open for business."
To lead its specialty brokerage, Plover announces the appointment of Brendan Beeg. Brenden will serve as Plover's Senior Vice President of Brokering and brings a decade of experience in the insurance and brokerage sector with a proven track record in the parametric risk space. His deep understanding of underwriting appetites and use-case scenarios will be pivotal as Plover expands its broker partner network and optimizes client outcomes. "I am excited to lead the specialty broking operation during this exciting phase of innovation and demand," said Beeg. "We will set new standards for service excellence and equip our broker/carrier partners with the objective information they need to execute quickly and deliver exceptional results. Broker partners can expect to see higher client retention rates, new revenue production, RFP success, and reduced service expenses through the outsourcing of challenging property renewals to the subject matter experts at Plover."
