Plover Parametrics Launches Specialty Brokerage; Announces Brenden Beeg As Leadership Hire

"The insurance industry is at a crossroads. We founded Plover to grow the market for specialty insurance that can keep American companies protected and open for business."

To lead its specialty brokerage, Plover announces the appointment of Brendan Beeg. Brenden will serve as Plover's Senior Vice President of Brokering and brings a decade of experience in the insurance and brokerage sector with a proven track record in the parametric risk space. His deep understanding of underwriting appetites and use-case scenarios will be pivotal as Plover expands its broker partner network and optimizes client outcomes. "I am excited to lead the specialty broking operation during this exciting phase of innovation and demand," said Beeg. "We will set new standards for service excellence and equip our broker/carrier partners with the objective information they need to execute quickly and deliver exceptional results. Broker partners can expect to see higher client retention rates, new revenue production, RFP success, and reduced service expenses through the outsourcing of challenging property renewals to the subject matter experts at Plover."

For more information about Plover Parametrics and its offerings, please visit [https://www.plover.insure/].

