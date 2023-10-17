'Plug and Play Topeka' Selects 24 Startups for Its Animal Health, Ag-Tech Accelerator Program

"Our goal is to help these emerging companies gain valuable resources, mentorship, and partnerships to bring their disruptive technologies to market and make a real impact in their respective industries," said Lindsay Lebahn, senior program and partner success manager for Plug and Play Topeka. Tweet this

"We are excited to accelerate 24 of the top startups across the animal health and ag-tech industries that were hand-selected by our partners," said Lindsay Lebahn, senior program and partner success manager for Plug and Play Topeka. "Our goal is to help these emerging companies gain valuable resources, mentorship, and partnerships, which can ultimately bring their disruptive technologies to market and make a real impact in their respective industries."

The Plug and Play Topeka accelerator aims to bring global innovation to the Midwest by facilitating opportunities for business development, mentorship programs and proof of concepts between the selected startups and founding partners of the program.

"These startups are developing exciting new technologies and products across a variety of focus areas that will enhance the animal health and ag-tech industries," said Stephanie Moran, senior vice president of innovation for GO Topeka. "We are excited to work with these startups and have the opportunity to showcase the regional resources and partnerships available to support the development and growth of their businesses while immersing them into our community."

Topeka is centrally located within the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, the world's largest concentration of animal health companies and related industries. More than 300 animal health companies located between Manhattan, Kansas, and Columbia, Missouri, including four of the top 10 animal health companies in the world, generate 56% of the total animal health, diagnostics and pet food sold globally, totaling $21.5 billion in annual sales.

Since the start of the program in the spring of 2021, 54 startups have graduated from the Plug and Play Topeka accelerator program. Each year, the program will develop two accelerator groups, each comprised of 10-12 animal health and ag-tech startups.

About GO Topeka

GO Topeka creates county-wide economic success for all companies and citizens through the implementation of an aggressive economic development strategy that capitalizes on the unique strengths of the community. GO Topeka operates under the Greater Topeka Partnership and is the leading economic development agency in the area. For more, visit GoTopeka.com.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform—connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit plugandplaytechcenter.com.

