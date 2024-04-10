'Plug and Play Topeka' Selects 26 Startups for Its Animal Health, Ag-Tech Accelerator Program

"We want to build on the momentum set up over the last three years. We're excited for others to witness the technologies these startup founders have developed to better the ag-tech and animal health industries," said Director & Partner Success Manager for Plug & Play Topeka Lindsay Lebahn. Post this

The 26 startups selected for the program are:

"We are so lucky to have this program based here in Topeka," said Director and Partner Success Manager for Plug and Play Topeka Lindsay Lebahn. "We want to continue to collaborate creatively to build on the momentum set up over the last three years. We're excited for others to witness the technologies these startup founders have developed to better the ag-tech and animal health industries."

The Plug and Play Topeka accelerator aims to bring global innovation to the Midwest by facilitating opportunities for business development, mentorship programs, and proof of concepts between the selected startups and the program's founding partners.

"We are excited to work with these startups and have the opportunity to showcase the regional resources and partnerships available to support the development and growth of their businesses while immersing them in our community," said Senior Vice President of Innovation for GO Topeka Stephanie Moran. "We're looking forward to hosting the startups in Topeka so we can showcase what our region has to offer these key sectors."

Topeka is centrally located within the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, the world's largest concentration of animal health companies and related industries. More than 300 animal health companies located between Manhattan, Kansas, and Columbia, Missouri, including four of the top 10 animal health companies in the world, generate 56% of the total animal health, diagnostics and pet food sold globally, totaling $21.5 billion in annual sales.

The program will run for approximately twelve weeks, culminating in a June 6 event in Topeka, Kan. Since its start in the spring of 2021, 78 startups have graduated from the Plug and Play Topeka accelerator program. Each year, the program will develop two accelerator groups, each comprising 10-12 animal health and ag-tech startups.

GO Topeka creates county-wide economic success for all companies and citizens through the implementation of an aggressive economic development strategy that capitalizes on the unique strengths of the community. GO Topeka operates under the Greater Topeka Partnership and is the leading economic development agency in the area. For more, visit GoTopeka.com.

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform—connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit plugandplaytechcenter.com.

