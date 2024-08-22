Plug and Play Topeka Selects New Cohort of 25 Agtech and Animal Health Startups for Accelerator Program

"I'm excited about the potential this program can offer for the relationships between startups and our corporate partners and how the new aspects will allow us to increase our engagement with other ecosystem players," said Plug and Play Topeka Director Lindsay Lebahn. Post this

The 25 startups selected for the program are:

"All good things take time—and that includes relationships and innovation," said Plug and Play Topeka Director Lindsay Lebahn. "With this new program and the intentionality behind the structuring and the sourcing, I'm excited about the potential this program can offer for the relationships between startups and our corporate partners and how the new aspects will allow us to increase our engagement with other ecosystem players."

Topeka is centrally located within the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, the world's largest concentration of animal health companies and related industries. More than 300 animal health companies located between Manhattan, Kansas, and Columbia, Missouri, including four of the top 10 animal health companies in the world, generate 56% of the total animal health, diagnostics and pet food sold globally, totaling $21.5 billion in annual sales.

"GO Topeka and Plug and Play Topeka have been instrumental in fostering growth and innovation in the animal health and agtech sectors, which is propelling economic development in Topeka and the surrounding region," said SVP of Innovation for GO Topeka Stephanie Moran.

Since its start in the spring of 2021, over 100 startups have graduated from the Plug and Play Topeka accelerator program. Each year, the program will develop two accelerator groups comprising 10-15 animal health and ag-tech startups.

GO Topeka creates county-wide economic success for all companies and citizens through the implementation of an aggressive economic development strategy that capitalizes on the unique strengths of the community. GO Topeka operates under the Greater Topeka Partnership and is the leading economic development agency in the area. For more, visit GoTopeka.com.

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform—connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit http://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

