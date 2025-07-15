Plug In America advises consumers to purchase or lease EVs by Sept. 30 to take advantage of federal EV tax credits before they end

Consumers can save up to $7,500 instantly when they buy or lease a new EV and up to $4,000 on eligible used EVs by Sept. 30. To educate consumers and EV advocates, Plug In America is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, July 16, that will review the credits, eligibility requirements, helpful resources, and the variety of consumer models available in today's EV marketplace.
LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plug In America, a national nonprofit accelerating the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), recommends consumers interested in EVs take advantage of the federal new and used EV tax credits by Sept. 30, 2025, before they sunset. Consumers can save up to $7,500 instantly when they buy or lease a new EV and up to $4,000 on eligible used EVs.
"It is the summer of EVs," Joel Levin, Plug In America executive director, said. "Don't wait until the last day to get your vehicle. Right now, there's a good selection of EVs on dealer lots, and that could change due to higher demand or changes in tariffs. We expect EV sales to pick up while the tax credits are still on the table. Start your research and shopping now."
On July 4, the president signed into law legislation that sunset the suite of EV tax credits on September 30.
The federal EV tax credits are still available at the point of sale with IRS-registered dealers. Getting the federal incentive up front means that drivers don't need to have tax liability to access the savings, and consumers save money on finance charges since the incentive comes off the price of the vehicle at the time of sale.
To educate consumers and EV advocates, Plug In America is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, July 16, that will review the credits, eligibility requirements, helpful resources, and the variety of consumer models available in today's EV marketplace. Register for it today.
Plug In America has other valuable resources for prospective EV drivers:
- EV Shopper Checklist
- PlugStar.com dealer database of dealers registered with the IRS to provide the federal EV tax credit
- PlugStar.com incentive finder
- PlugStar.com shopping assistant to find an EV that fits a person's needs
- EV Support Program - Consumers can email [email protected] or call 1-877-EV Help-1 (1-877-384-3571) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT for personalized, brand-neutral assistance from Plug In America's EV experts.
If anyone is even curious about EVs, the organization recommends test-driving an EV today.
"To know one is to love one," Levin said. "Don't take my word for it. Go try one for yourself. Plus, EVs save drivers money from lower maintenance and fuel expenses. What's not to love about that?"
About Plug In America
Plug In America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States through education, advocacy and research. Formed in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information to consumers and dealerships about EVs through various programs, including National Drive Electric Week, Drive Electric Earth Month, PlugStar.com, and other public outreach events. Learn more at PlugInAmerica.org.
