Plug In America advises consumers to purchase or lease EVs by Sept. 30 to take advantage of federal EV tax credits before they end

"Don't wait until the last day to get your vehicle. Right now, there's a good selection of EVs on dealer lots, and that could change due to higher demand or changes in tariffs. We expect EV sales to pick up while the tax credits are still on the table. Start your research and shopping now." Post this

On July 4, the president signed into law legislation that sunset the suite of EV tax credits on September 30.

The federal EV tax credits are still available at the point of sale with IRS-registered dealers. Getting the federal incentive up front means that drivers don't need to have tax liability to access the savings, and consumers save money on finance charges since the incentive comes off the price of the vehicle at the time of sale.

To educate consumers and EV advocates, Plug In America is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, July 16, that will review the credits, eligibility requirements, helpful resources, and the variety of consumer models available in today's EV marketplace. Register for it today.

Plug In America has other valuable resources for prospective EV drivers:

If anyone is even curious about EVs, the organization recommends test-driving an EV today.

"To know one is to love one," Levin said. "Don't take my word for it. Go try one for yourself. Plus, EVs save drivers money from lower maintenance and fuel expenses. What's not to love about that?"

About Plug In America

Plug In America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States through education, advocacy and research. Formed in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information to consumers and dealerships about EVs through various programs, including National Drive Electric Week, Drive Electric Earth Month, PlugStar.com, and other public outreach events. Learn more at PlugInAmerica.org.

Media Contact

Lindsey Perkins, Plug In America, 1 (323) 372-1236, [email protected], https://pluginamerica.org/

SOURCE Plug In America