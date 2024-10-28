Plug In America and EPRI's consumer survey explores nuances with EV drivers in California and Texas

What we've found is a nuanced picture. There are similarities in both states to the national results, and there are differences. People decide to transition to EVs for different reasons, and there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to increase adoption. Post this

Plug In America released its first annual EV driver survey in 2020. Because of the support from EPRI, this is the first year the organization released findings about states where it had a statistically significant sample size.

Key findings for Texas EV drivers include:

Clean air/environmental protection was the most important purchase consideration for Texas drivers, with 30.5 percent selecting it. Cost savings (21.4 percent) and performance (18.1 percent) were also popular answers. While 30.5 percent of Texans chose clean air as their most important consideration, it was also one of the considerations most likely to be identified as "not at all important," with 12.7 percent of Texas EV drivers selecting this.

Tesla was the most popular manufacturer among Texas respondents, with 48.7 percent identifying a Tesla as their primary EV. For comparison, 37.6 percent of respondents nationally answered the same. The Tesla Model 3 (19 percent), Model Y (14.6 percent) and Model S (9.2 percent) are among the top four most popular vehicles among Texas respondents. This is despite the fact that Tesla cannot technically sell cars directly to consumers in Texas because of state franchise laws.

Significant findings from the California report include:

Forty-five percent of California respondents said that clean air/environmental protection is their most important purchase consideration, higher than the national total of 40.7 percent who said the same.

Incentives are impactful. Over three-quarters of California respondents answered that the federal EV tax credit and inexpensive home charging are at least moderately influential, while over half of California respondents said that incentives ranging from time-of-use rates and HOV lanes to free public charging and utility rebates are at least moderately influential.

Regardless of location, nine of 10 EV drivers are likely to buy another EV.

The survey was fielded from January 2024 through March 2024. The intent was to get a full picture of the current EV experience, including data on primary motivations for choosing an EV, the purchasing journey, the biggest concerns of EV drivers and non-drivers, and the current EV driver profile. The 2024 EV Driver Survey includes responses from over 4,200 respondents, with more than 3,300 EV drivers. Of the EV drivers who responded, 786 live in California and 426 live in Texas.

Financial supporters of the annual survey include EPRI, Xcel Energy at the silver level and the Alliance for Transportation Electrification at the bronze level.

The national, California and Texas reports are available at https://pluginamerica.org/survey/2024-ev-driver-survey/

