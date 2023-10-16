Plug In America Announces 2023 Drive Electric Award Honorees

Award recipients range from two sitting U.S. senators and national car rental giant Hertz to individuals tirelessly working out of the spotlight. Tweet this

Award recipients range from two sitting U.S. senators and national car rental giant Hertz to individuals tirelessly working out of the spotlight. A committee of Plug In America's experienced board members selected the honorees from a pool of nominations submitted by the public earlier this year.

The 2023 Drive Electric Award honorees are:

Linda Nicholes Lifetime Achievement Award – U.S. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware , Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and Will Beckett , co-founder and board member of the Electric Vehicle Association Central Coast Chapter in California

of , Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and , co-founder and board member of the Electric Vehicle Association Central Coast Chapter in Advocate Award – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York

of EV City Award – Phoenix, Arizona

Organization Award – The Hertz Corporation, headquartered in Florida , and Francis Energy, headquartered in Oklahoma

, and Francis Energy, headquartered in EV Awareness Award – Joyce Breiner , co-founder and executive director of Poolesville Green in Maryland , and Rap Hankins, president of Drive Electric Dayton in Ohio

, co-founder and executive director of Poolesville Green in , and Rap Hankins, president of Drive Electric Dayton in Individual Award – Mayor Ray LeSn of Huron, California ; Philip Jones , executive director of the Alliance for Transportation Electrification in Washington ; Minh Le , general manager of energy and environmental services for Los Angeles County in California ; and Carleen Cullen , founder and executive director of Cool the Earth in California

of ; , executive director of the Alliance for Transportation Electrification in ; , general manager of energy and environmental services for in ; and , founder and executive director of Cool the Earth in City Captain Award – Kate Kruk , director of community engagement for Livingston Energy Group in New York , and Barry Rands , volunteer with San Luis Obispo Climate Coalition and Citizens' Climate Lobby in California

, director of community engagement for Livingston Energy Group in , and , volunteer with San Luis Obispo Climate Coalition and Citizens' Climate Lobby in Student Award – Anthony Asuncion , who is attending Rutgers University-New Brunswick in New Jersey

For more information about the awards and ceremony, visit https://pluginamerica.org/about/drive-electric-awards/2023-dea/

About Plug In America

Plug In America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States. Formed in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information to consumers and dealerships about EVs through various programs, including National Drive Electric Week, Drive Electric Earth Day, PlugStar.com, and other public outreach events. With Plug In America's coalition of plug-in vehicle drivers, policy experts and technical advisors, their expertise represents the world's deepest pool of experience in driving and living with plug-in vehicles. The organization's motto is: "We drive electric. You can too." Learn more at PlugInAmerica.org.

Media Contact

Lindsey Perkins, Plug In America, 1 323-973-4798, [email protected], https://pluginamerica.org/

SOURCE Plug In America