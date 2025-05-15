Plug In America releases EV charging toolkit with solutions for multifamily housing residents

Finding affordable and convenient charging options can be difficult for EV drivers without access to home charging, especially residents of multifamily housing. Plug In America collected, analyzed, and classified creative charging case studies from across the country to create the toolkit, which also includes best practices for communities looking to improve EV charging access for all residents.
LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plug In America, a national nonprofit accelerating the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), released its Affordable and Convenient Access to EV Charging Toolkit today. The toolkit focuses on solutions for multifamily housing residents by identifying and sharing success stories from across the United States.
Driving an EV is both convenient and affordable for people who have home charging. Similar to a cell phone, EV drivers can simply plug in their car at home and drive away with a full charge every day. Charging at home typically costs less than half what it costs to fuel a gas car. But for millions of drivers living in multifamily housing, finding a place to charge can be less convenient and more expensive. Plug In America believes that all drivers should be able to experience the cost savings and convenience of driving electric.
"If you don't have access to a home charger, it makes a huge difference," said Ingrid Malmgren, senior policy director of Plug In America. "But communities all over the country are coming up with creative solutions, and it's just going to get easier."
Since no single charging solution addresses all situations, Plug In America conducted comprehensive research to identify creative ways to address access and affordability of EV charging for residents in multifamily housing. Solutions were identified and entered into a matrix to isolate the problem they solved, the nature of the solution and the details of the programs or policies.
The toolkit contains 20 case studies of companies and organizations working to improve charging access. It also includes data analysis and a map of charging solutions, culminating in a list of best practices and recommendations for communities looking to improve charging access for all residents.
This toolkit provides unique solutions selected for their scalability and replicability. It is a must-have resource for any community interested in saving households money, reducing transportation pollution and increasing access to EVs.
To access the toolkit, visit https://pluginamerica.org/policy/charging-solutions-for-multifamily-housing/
