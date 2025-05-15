Plug In America releases EV charging toolkit with solutions for multifamily housing residents

This toolkit provides unique solutions selected for their scalability and replicability. It is a must-have resource for any community interested in saving households money, reducing transportation pollution and increasing access to EVs. Post this

"If you don't have access to a home charger, it makes a huge difference," said Ingrid Malmgren, senior policy director of Plug In America. "But communities all over the country are coming up with creative solutions, and it's just going to get easier."

Since no single charging solution addresses all situations, Plug In America conducted comprehensive research to identify creative ways to address access and affordability of EV charging for residents in multifamily housing. Solutions were identified and entered into a matrix to isolate the problem they solved, the nature of the solution and the details of the programs or policies.

The toolkit contains 20 case studies of companies and organizations working to improve charging access. It also includes data analysis and a map of charging solutions, culminating in a list of best practices and recommendations for communities looking to improve charging access for all residents.



To access the toolkit, visit https://pluginamerica.org/policy/charging-solutions-for-multifamily-housing/

About Plug In America

Plug In America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States through education, advocacy, and research. Formed in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information to consumers and dealerships about EVs through various programs, including National Drive Electric Week, Drive Electric Earth Month, PlugStar.com, and other public outreach events. Learn more at PlugInAmerica.org.

Media Contact

Lindsey Perkins, Plug In America, 1 323-973-4798, [email protected], https://pluginamerica.org/

