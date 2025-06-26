Plug In America's 2025 EV driver survey finds more confidence in EVs and improved public charging experience

"These findings tell a powerful story of momentum," said Plug In America executive director Joel Levin. "EV drivers are not just satisfied—they're in love with their vehicles and are increasingly confident and better informed." Post this

As the data proved last year and were confirmed again with the 2025 survey, experience with EVs continued to be a powerful teacher. Drivers reported significantly reduced concern across nearly every category after driving an EV, including battery range, home charging, and cost.

Encouragingly, public charging access is showing signs of progress. Compared to initial levels of concern last year, drivers expressed less worry about the availability and reliability of public charging. More respondents also reported having a compatible fast charger within five miles of their home—suggesting incremental gains in accessibility.

"These findings tell a powerful story of momentum," said Plug In America executive director Joel Levin. "EV drivers are not just satisfied—they're in love with their vehicles and are increasingly confident and better informed."

The 2025 EV Driver Survey includes responses from over 6,000 respondents, with more than 5,300 EV drivers, making it Plug In America's largest survey to date.

The survey was fielded from January 2025 through March 2025. The intent was to get a full picture of the current EV experience in the United States, including data on primary motivations for choosing an EV, the purchasing journey, the biggest concerns of EV drivers and non-drivers, and the current EV driver profile.

Experts from Plug In America reviewed highlights in a webinar earlier today, which is available with the full report on Plug In America's website at https://pluginamerica.org/survey/2025-ev-driver-survey/

The 50-page report includes a deeper dive into data, driver profiles for different target demographics, and actionable recommendations in the policy and programmatic realms.

