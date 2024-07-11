Plum EMS, AHN Forbes Hospital and Forbes Family Medicine Launch Harm Reduction Program to Combat Opioid Overdose Crisis

"At AHN, we know that truly caring for the community often means going beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics to meet people where they are and provide the whole person care they need," said Mark Rubino, MD, president, Forbes Hospital. Post this

"We've seen the devastating impact of overdoses firsthand," said Brian Maloney, MS, director of operations, Plum EMS. "Our goal is to help individuals at a vulnerable moment and connect them with all of the resources they need to obtain appropriate follow-up care and start their recovery journey."

When first responders have traditionally cared for individuals following an opioid overdose, their treatment has been limited to administering the opioid overdose reversal medication Narcan, followed by offering to transport the patient to a nearby hospital to receive further treatment. For those who decline being taken to a hospital, Maloney says there is increased likelihood for them to quickly return to using opioids to alleviate symptoms of withdrawal.

As part of this harm reduction pilot program, Plum EMS is now approved to administer in the field the opioid replacement therapy known as buprenorphine or suboxone following phone consultation between a paramedic and an emergency medicine physician at Forbes Hospital. The FDA-approved medication is intended to reduce opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Plum EMS is only the second EMS agency in Pennsylvania that is approved to administer the medication, following the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS.

EMS crews will next initiate a warm handoff to the AHN Forbes Family Medicine Opioid Use Disorder Clinic and/or supply patients with information regarding other community-based resources for follow-up care. Patients will also receive a short-term prescription for buprenorphine until they are seen at the AHN clinic in Monroeville.

The Forbes Family Medicine Opioid Use Disorder Clinic provides patients with medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and the support of a multidisciplinary care team including a physician, licensed social worker and pharmacist. Patients initially attend weekly appointments with the care team and then monthly in order to maintain their individualized care plans and address any emerging issues over the long term.

The harm reduction pilot program will run for nine months starting July 10th. A team from Plum EMS, Forbes Family Medicine and the State Bureau of EMS will collect and analyze data on patient outcomes to determine the program's effectiveness and potential for broader implementation.

"At AHN, we know that truly caring for the community often means going beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics to meet people where they are and provide the whole person care they need," said Mark Rubino, MD, president, Forbes Hospital. "We are so pleased to provide clinical support for this program and applaud Plum EMS for their leadership of this critically important community health initiative."

About Plum Emergency Medical Services

Plum EMS provides emergency medical services for the benefit of all individuals in Plum Borough and neighboring communities and their goal is simple: extraordinary customer service. They accomplish this by observing a common set of values and by partnering with organizations that have the finest reputation for quality. There are no shortcuts and they believe that their goals are accomplished only with a real commitment from each and every team member.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network comprises 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 23,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

