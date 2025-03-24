Plum Launches Cleansing + Hydrating Mist - A Clinically Backed Vaginal Micellar Mist for On-The-Go Hydration And Comfort

With our Cleansing + Hydrating Mist, we're bringing a new level of convenience and innovation to vaginal care. At Plum, we're setting higher standards for intimate care products. Cleansing + Hydrating Mist is a product women can feel good about using, no matter what stage of life they're in. Post this

As part of their commitment to clean ingredients that work in sync with the body's natural chemistry, Plum's Cleansing + Hydrating Mist is powered by clinically proven, non-irritating ingredients that mimic the skin's natural moisturizing environment:

Hyaluronic acid to retain moisture for long-lasting hydration;

Oat-derived micellar water for a gentle cleanse that doesn't strip the skin's natural lipids;

Polypore mushroom extract sourced from Finnish forests, this powerful botanical alleviates irritation, redness, and burning sensations, providing an instant cooling and soothing effect;

Glyceryl glucoside + allantoin, extremolytes known for their anti-inflammatory and cell-repairing properties, supporting skin barrier function and long-term comfort.

The groundbreaking formula is pH-balanced and microbiome-friendly, making it ideal for daily use. It's housed in an eco-friendly bottle fitted with a non-aerosol superfine mist dispenser, which ensures even distribution and maximum absorption.

"With our Cleansing + Hydrating Mist, we're bringing a new level of convenience and innovation to vaginal care," says Lisa Krady, co-founder of Plum Vagiceuticals. "At Plum, we're setting higher standards for intimate care products that deliver clinically-backed results by combining cutting-edge technology, extensive medical expertise, and powerhouse ingredients. Our goal is to provide solutions for the millions of women left behind by decades of underfunding women's health research. Cleansing + Hydrating Mist is a product women can feel good about using, no matter what stage of life they're in."

Cleansing + Hydrating Mist is available nationwide via loveyourplum.com, and will launch on Amazon in April 2025.

About Plum Vagiceuticals

Plum is an innovative vagiceutical care company that creates clinically tested and pharmaceutically- backed solutions for vaginal health.

Plum was founded under the brand incubator Curive Healthcare by Lisa Krady and Matthew Line to provide accessible solutions grounded in science.

All of Plum's products are developed by a team of leading pharmacists and doctors in Plum's in-house facility and subject to rigorous clinical testing by third parties. This ensures Plum's products meet the highest possible standards for efficacy and safety, so women can find long-term lasting relief from vaginal dryness, whether due to menopause, postpartum hormone changes, or side effects of medical conditions and procedures.

