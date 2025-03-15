Plumosity Launches Exclusive Discounts Page, Expands Savings with Upcoming Cash Back Program

"With exclusive, hand-vetted promo codes and a game-changing cash back program on the way, Plumosity is transforming how modern shoppers save on premium brands." — John Francis, Founder & CEO Post this

Exclusive Savings on Trusted Brands

Unlike traditional coupon sites that focus on quantity over quality, Plumosity partners directly with top brands to offer premium promo codes across multiple categories:

Tech & Digital: NordVPN, NordPass – 50% OFF Subscription

Home & Living: Aroma360, Hotel Collection, Keego Blinds, Berkel, LUXE Bidet, LuxenHome, Lumary – Up to 20% OFF

Beauty & Personal Care: PÜR, butter LONDON , COSMEDIX, RevAir, IT HAIRCARE – Up to 20% OFF

Health & Wellness: Gentlebands, Apollo Neuro, Medify Air, Botanic Choice, Enhanced Labs – Up to 25% OFF

Specialty: Olivieri 1882 – 10% OFF

View the full list of promo codes at https://www.plumosity.quest/discounts.

Cash Back Program Coming Q3 2025

Set to launch in Q3 2025, Plumosity's cash back rewards program will allow users to earn real money back on qualifying purchases made through the platform. Whether buying home essentials, beauty products, or tech, shoppers will soon be able to stack discounts with cash back for even bigger savings.

"This is just the beginning," Francis continued. "We're creating a smarter shopping experience—one that combines immediate savings with long-term rewards."

A Smarter Way to Shop

Plumosity integrates expert content, product recommendations, and savings opportunities, creating a streamlined experience where users can:

Read in-depth guides on home, wellness, and tech trends

Access exclusive promo codes from premium brands

Earn cash back (coming Q3 2025) for additional savings

Beyond promo codes and savings, Shop Plumosity offers a curated selection of over 3,000 products across 16 key lifestyle categories, ensuring high-quality shopping experiences for modern consumers; these include:

Home & Garden

Beauty & Self Care

Electronics & Technology

Health & Wellness

Exercise & Fitness

Women's Clothing & Accessories

Men's Clothing & Accessories

Children & Family

Arts & Crafts

Food & Beverage

Finance & Investment

Luxury Items

Education

Interesting Finds & Gifts

Explore the full collection at https://www.plumosity.quest/shop.

Start Saving Today

Start saving today at https://www.plumosity.quest/discounts. Sign up now to get exclusive early access to Plumosity's cash back program before it launches in Q3 2025.

For the latest deals and brand partnerships, follow @Plumosity on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, X (Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube.

About Plumosity

Plumosity is the ultimate destination for modern living, combining expert content, curated shopping, and exclusive deals across home, technology, wellness, and style. Founded in 2023, Plumosity has rapidly become a trusted resource for consumers seeking quality products, authoritative information, and smarter ways to shop for everyday essentials and premium items alike.

Explore more at https://www.plumosity.quest.

Media Contact

John Francis, Plumosity, 1 8182795264, [email protected], https://www.plumosity.quest

SOURCE Plumosity