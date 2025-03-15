Plumosity Launches Exclusive Discounts Page, Expands Savings with Upcoming Cash Back Program

Shoppers can now access premium promo codes, with cash back rewards launching in Q3 2025
LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plumosity is redefining savings for modern shoppers. With the launch of its highly anticipated Discounts Page, consumers can now unlock exclusive, hand-vetted promo codes and save up to 50% on top brands across home, beauty, technology, and wellness.
"Shoppers shouldn't have to waste time hunting for unreliable coupon codes," said John Francis, Plumosity's Founder & CEO. "Our team negotiates directly with top brands, ensuring our users get verified, high-value discounts. With our upcoming cash back program, we're making savings even smarter."
Exclusive Savings on Trusted Brands
Unlike traditional coupon sites that focus on quantity over quality, Plumosity partners directly with top brands to offer premium promo codes across multiple categories:
- Tech & Digital: NordVPN, NordPass – 50% OFF Subscription
- Home & Living: Aroma360, Hotel Collection, Keego Blinds, Berkel, LUXE Bidet, LuxenHome, Lumary – Up to 20% OFF
- Beauty & Personal Care: PÜR, butter LONDON, COSMEDIX, RevAir, IT HAIRCARE – Up to 20% OFF
- Health & Wellness: Gentlebands, Apollo Neuro, Medify Air, Botanic Choice, Enhanced Labs – Up to 25% OFF
- Specialty: Olivieri 1882 – 10% OFF
View the full list of promo codes at https://www.plumosity.quest/discounts.
Cash Back Program Coming Q3 2025
Set to launch in Q3 2025, Plumosity's cash back rewards program will allow users to earn real money back on qualifying purchases made through the platform. Whether buying home essentials, beauty products, or tech, shoppers will soon be able to stack discounts with cash back for even bigger savings.
"This is just the beginning," Francis continued. "We're creating a smarter shopping experience—one that combines immediate savings with long-term rewards."
A Smarter Way to Shop
Plumosity integrates expert content, product recommendations, and savings opportunities, creating a streamlined experience where users can:
- Read in-depth guides on home, wellness, and tech trends
- Access exclusive promo codes from premium brands
- Earn cash back (coming Q3 2025) for additional savings
Beyond promo codes and savings, Shop Plumosity offers a curated selection of over 3,000 products across 16 key lifestyle categories, ensuring high-quality shopping experiences for modern consumers; these include:
- Home & Garden
- Beauty & Self Care
- Electronics & Technology
- Health & Wellness
- Exercise & Fitness
- Women's Clothing & Accessories
- Men's Clothing & Accessories
- Children & Family
- Arts & Crafts
- Food & Beverage
- Finance & Investment
- Luxury Items
- Education
- Interesting Finds & Gifts
Explore the full collection at https://www.plumosity.quest/shop.
Start Saving Today
Start saving today at https://www.plumosity.quest/discounts. Sign up now to get exclusive early access to Plumosity's cash back program before it launches in Q3 2025.
For the latest deals and brand partnerships, follow @Plumosity on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, X (Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube.
About Plumosity
Plumosity is the ultimate destination for modern living, combining expert content, curated shopping, and exclusive deals across home, technology, wellness, and style. Founded in 2023, Plumosity has rapidly become a trusted resource for consumers seeking quality products, authoritative information, and smarter ways to shop for everyday essentials and premium items alike.
Explore more at https://www.plumosity.quest.
