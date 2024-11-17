PlushThis Unveils Biggest Sale of the Year: Black Friday Deals on Unique Plush Toys

PlushThis launches its biggest sale of the year, offering exclusive deals on unique plush toys. The event also introduces a new subculture-inspired stuffed animal collection and a debut album of alternative music.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlushThis is kicking off its biggest sale of the year, just in time for the holiday season. Known for its bold, alternative plush designs, PlushThis offers plush toy lovers an unbeatable way to score unique, high-quality plushies that are as expressive as they are lovable.

Black Friday Sale Details

Buy 2, Get 1 FREE: Add any 3 items to your cart and use code TREATPT at checkout, the third item will automatically be free.

Free Mystery Gift: Every order includes a surprise gift valued at $9 .99—no need to add to cart yourself; it's already included as a thank-you for your purchase.

Best of all, both offers can be combined! Plus, FREE worldwide shipping on all orders over $39.99!

Sale Dates: October 29, 2024 - January 10, 2025

This is the moment for collectors, gift-givers, and fans of niche plush toys to explore PlushThis's unique line and add something truly one-of-a-kind to their collections.

Plushies with a Subculture Edge: What Sets PlushThis Apart

PlushThis isn't about just any plush toys; it's about bringing personality to life. Inspired by subcultures like goth, emo, cyberpunk, and even 90s retro vibes, each piece is made with care, high-quality materials, and intricate details that express individuality. The signature lace-fabric plush line is a standout example of PlushThis's dedication to pushing design boundaries. PlushThis continues to push boundaries in design, material, and craftmanship to deliver innovative, expressive pieces.

With plush toys from PlushThis, it's about more than just cute—it's about having a plushie that fits your style, soothes your spirit, and adds a touch of dark aesthetic to any space.

Soundtrack to the Season: The PlushThis Album

To add even more excitement, PlushThis is releasing its first-ever music album this Christmas, available for free streaming and download. With 12 tracks spanning goth metal, metalcore, and other alternative styles, this album channels the same subculture vibe that PlushThis plushies are known for. And yes, a plush toy brand creating music! The idea? PlushThis needed original soundtracks for video posts, so instead of using standard music, the team decided to create something unique. This project brought fresh energy to the workspace and added even more personality to the brand. Perfect for short video editing or setting a bold mood, these tracks were crafted by PlushThis's Marketing Lead, whose love for alternative music pairs perfectly with PlushThis's unique aesthetic.

About PlushThis and The Team

PlushThis is a niche plush toy brand with a mission to create plushies that go beyond cute, designed to express personality, soothe the soul, and bring a unique dark aesthetic to everyday life.

PlushThis is driven by a passionate team of four, each bringing unique talents to the brand. CEO Leila, with investment support from CS International Ltd, turned the PlushThis vision into reality. United by a shared love for metal music, the team has infused this creative energy into PlushThis's distinct aesthetic. With a strong focus on individuality, creativity, and quality, PlushThis is redefining what plush toys can be—making them an expressive part of modern lifestyle.

Media Contact

Mia Abraham, PlushThis, 1 0085327436799, [email protected], plushthis.com

