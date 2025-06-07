Plutus AI Launches with 1,000+ Step-by-Step AI Income Guides for Beginners

Launch of Plutus AI: A web app offering over 1,000 AI income guides for beginners, with 1 guide free to try.

TOKYO, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plutus AI, a new web application created by Japanese founder Mako Horie, introduces a streamlined way to explore profitable side hustles powered by AI.

With over 1,000 curated income guides, the platform is designed for beginners with no technical experience. Each guide breaks down tools like ChatGPT, Canva, RunPod, and Midjourney into actionable strategies anyone can start using today.

Users can search by income type, difficulty level, and AI tools, making it easy to find ideas that match their lifestyle. As part of the launch campaign, one guide is available to access for free without signing up for a paid plan.

Plutus AI aims to empower creators, freelancers, and aspiring entrepreneurs by turning the growing world of AI into practical income opportunities.

**Website:** https://plutusai.ai

**Product Hunt:** https://www.producthunt.com/posts/plutus-ai

**Press Contact:** [email protected]

