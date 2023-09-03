Plymouth Psych Group Transitions to ClinicMind - Mental Health Practice Adopts New Cutting Edge EHR for Clinical Workflow and Billing

ClinicMind™, the nation's leader in multi-specialty EHR software and RCM services, announced that Plymouth Psych Group, a full-service mental health clinic serving patients of all ages, has completed its workflow management systems transition to ClinicMind.

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinicMind™, the nation's leader in multi-specialty EHR software and RCM services, announced that Plymouth Psych Group, a full-service mental health clinic serving patients of all ages, has completed its workflow management systems transition to ClinicMind.

Dr. Israel Sokeye, MD, CEO of Plymouth Psych Group, commented, "I am excited about the possibilities ClinicMind practice management solution offers us to our clinicians and administrative team. Our patients deserve the best patient care and because of that, our clinicians deserve only the best practice workflow management tools. For that reason, prior to this transition, we had been using a combination of the two systems, namely Practice Fusion as our EHR and documentation system, and ClinicMind, for its superior billing technology and unparalleled service. Over the last few years, ClinicMind has been building out new EHR and documentation solutions.and we were eager to make the transition to consolidate the two systems into one single solution that gives us the best technology and service while reducing our costs." The ClinicMind team has been responsive and open to feedback to solve any issues arising. We look forward to ongoing collaboration and partnership to provide the best care for our patients.

"Today our team completed the migration of a mid-size Mental Health Clinic (prescribers and non-prescribers) from Practice Fusion, a top multi-specialty EHR to our product," said Dr. Roy Lirov, MD, Chief Medical Officer at ClinicMind. "This important milestone demonstrates that the EHR work being done by our amazing teams has culminated in a product that's no longer "just good enough" to keep up, but actually out-competes a household name like Practice Fusion. And it's seamlessly integrated into our top-rated Chiropractic product, so this is really a unique EHR in that it can truly support integrated practices better than anything else out there. It's a fits-like-glove solution for each type of provider's workflow in a multi-specialty practice."

About ClinicMind:

ClinicMind is a leading provider of comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and software-enabled RCM services in the Healthcare industry since 2001. ClinicMind's ONC-certified software solution includes a multi-specialty EHR Platform as a Service (PaaS), practice management software, mobile EHR, a patient portal, and dozens of integrated applications for Patient Relationship Management, Clinical Compliance, Patient Education, Credit Card processing, and other specialty EHRs. ClinicMind's RCM services include full-service multi-specialty medical billing services, credentialing, medical coding, and prior authorization services. ClinicMind's SaaS and software-enabled services are also sold under other brands, including Affinity Billing, Align, BestPT, and Genesis Chiropractic Software.

About Plymouth Psych Group:

Plymouth Psych Group, located in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a full-service mental health clinic serving patients of all ages and their families. Our team includes psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, therapists, and registered dietitians who are committed to improving the lives of our patients; helping them to thrive and live a life worth celebrating. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including psychiatric evaluations, medication management, therapy for individuals, couples, and families, and specialty programs for autism. We help patients cope with a range of mental health conditions, including Anxiety, Depression, ADD/ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, and more.

