Plymouth Psychiatric Group Merges with Psychology Consultation Specialists, Selects ClinicMind to Accelerate Integration

Behavioral health acquisitions often stall when incoming clinics remain on disconnected systems for scheduling, intake, documentation, billing, and payer enrollment. PPG is avoiding that "Frankenstack" trap by consolidating onto ClinicMind's single, HIPAA-compliant technology stack:

CredEdge™ Enterprise Credentialing: Centralizes provider data, automates payer enrollment packets, tracks expirables, and streamlines roster updates—shortening time-to-billable status for newly acquired clinicians.

ClinicMind Behavioral Health EHR: Specialty templates for psychiatry, therapy, and measurement-based care; integrated e-prescribing; outcome tracking—delivering consistent documentation across all 13 incoming providers.

Practice Management & RCM Integration: Appointments, notes, and charges flow natively to billing, reducing re-work and shrinking days in A/R post-close.

Migration Playbook: Joint PPG–ClinicMind team will convert historical records, active authorizations, and in-flight appointments in phased cohorts to minimize downtime.

Executive Commentary

Dr. Israel Sokeye, CEO, Plymouth Psych Group

"This merger brings us closer to realizing our vision of a PPG Health and Healing Campus: a dynamic space—both physical and virtual—where we display our values of DEVELOPING HOPE, INSPIRING CHANGE and CREATING A DIFFERENCE, COLLABORATION and TEAMWORK while PURSUING EXCELLENCE to build something truly extraordinary. ClinicMind gives PPG an integration framework we can repeat as we grow—fast credentialing, a behavioral health EHR our clinicians actually use, and financial visibility across sites from day one."

Dr. Edisa Shirley, Chief Mental Health Officer, ClinicMind

"By unifying systems early, PPG is scaling strategically—maintaining focus on quality care while streamlining operations. This approach ensures clinical consistency, greater efficiency, and faster payer enrollment across all sites through a single, integrated workflow."

Benefits Across Stakeholders

Patients – Continuous care access, unified telehealth links, streamlined intake forms, and consents.

Clinicians – Single login for scheduling, documentation, e-prescribing, and outcomes; less double entry.

Operations & Finance – Accelerated payer enrollment; standardized charge capture; real-time revenue dashboards across legacy and acquired sites.

Growth & M&A – Repeatable integration playbook lowers marginal cost and compresses time-to-synergy on future acquisitions.

About Plymouth Psych Group (PPG)

Plymouth Psych Group, located in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a full-service mental health clinic dedicated to serving patients of all ages and their families. The multidisciplinary team includes psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, developmental pediatricians, psychologists, therapists, and registered dietitians who are committed to improving patients' lives, helping them thrive and live meaningfully. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including neuropsychological testing, psychiatric evaluations, medication management, TMS therapy, and counseling for individuals, couples, and families, as well as specialty programs for autism. Plymouth Psych Group supports patients in managing a wide range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, ADD/ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and more.

About ClinicMind

ClinicMind is a full-cycle patient-care and revenue platform built for high-growth outpatient organizations. Its integrated suite spans behavioral health and multispecialty EHR, practice management, revenue cycle, enterprise credentialing (CredEdge™), patient engagement (PatientHub™), Virtual Front Desk services, and AI-assisted documentation. ClinicMind helps provider groups scale faster, collect more, and deliver better care—without stitching together point solutions.

