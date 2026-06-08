PM Hotel Group Assumes Management of 12-Hotel Nashville Portfolio for Pinnacle Hospitality Partners

Hospitality management company takes over 1,533 rooms spanning Nashville, Goodlettsville, Mt. Juliet, and Brentwood, Tenn.

CHEVY CHASE, Md., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PM Hotel Group, a Top-15 hotel management company with nearly three decades of experience driving results for hotel owners, today announced it has assumed management of a 12-hotel, 1,533-room portfolio in the greater Nashville market on behalf of Pinnacle Hospitality Partners, LLC and its affiliate Continental Inns of America, LLC.

The transition, which began April 1, 2026 and was completed May 1, 2026, encompasses premium-branded properties across Nashville's most active demand corridors, including hotels operating under Hilton, Marriott, Wyndham, Choice Hotels, IHG, and Ascend Collection flags. The portfolio spans the Opryland and Downtown Stadium districts along with the suburban markets of Goodlettsville, Mt. Juliet, and Brentwood, capturing the city's deep and diversified demand base across entertainment, medical, and venture capital-driven travel.

"Nashville is a market that rewards operators who understand both branded performance and the nuances of individual assets," said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. "Pinnacle has built a strong portfolio here, and this partnership reflects exactly the kind of owner relationship we are built for, one where our commercial capabilities and senior-level engagement can make a real difference. We look forward to delivering results across this portfolio and building on what we expect to be a long-term collaboration."

PM Hotel Group will apply its commercial strategy and operational efficiency platform across the portfolio, aligning revenue management, sales, and marketing to drive top-line performance for ownership. Nashville ranks among the country's most dynamic lodging markets, with demand generators spanning a thriving entertainment economy, major medical institutions, and a growing venture capital sector.

"PM Hotel Group brings operating depth and brand expertise that complement Pinnacle's investment and development capabilities. This is the right operating partner to drive performance across our Nashville portfolio, and we're confident in what this partnership will deliver for our assets and our guests," said Rakesh Govindji, chief executive officer, Pinnacle Hospitality Partners.

The two companies are also in discussion on future collaboration, with Pinnacle actively developing an additional hotel project. With the addition of the Nashville portfolio, PM Hotel Group operates 80+ hotels across 20 states.

For more information, visit pmhotelgroup.com, or follow along on Instagram @pm_hotelgroup and Facebook at facebook.com/pmhotelgroup.

ABOUT PM HOTEL GROUP

Based in the Washington, D.C. metro area, PM Hotel Group is a Top-15 hotel management company with nearly three decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners, and third-party owners. The company operates a diverse portfolio of premium-branded, lifestyle, and independent hotels across the United States, including Modus by PM Hotel Group, its division dedicated to unconventional and experiential hospitality. Operating with a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and a collaborative culture, PM Hotel Group is driven to deliver exceptional performance and value for its owners. For more information, visit pmhotelgroup.com.

Media Contact

Riley Hawkins, PM Hotel Group, 1 7142923773, [email protected], https://pmhotelgroup.com/

SOURCE PM Hotel Group