PMA Asset Management Welcomes Brandon Swensen, CFA, as Senior Portfolio Manager

SAINT LOUIS PARK, Minn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PMA Asset Management, a growing SEC registered investment advisor offering investment advisory services to government entities, insurance companies and other institutional investors, is pleased to announce the addition of Brandon Swensen, CFA, as Senior Vice President – Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Swensen will partner with the current investment management team in supporting the company's continued growth in fixed income assets.

Prior to joining PMA, Brandon served as a Senior Portfolio Manager at RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. In addition to co-leading the fixed income group based in Minneapolis, he was a portfolio manager for several cash management and core solutions.

Brandon began his career in the investment industry in 1998 and held positions as a research analyst and financial analyst prior to joining the RBC GAM Mortgage and Government team in 2000.

Brandon holds an MBA in Finance from the University of St. Thomas and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from St. Cloud State University. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder.

"I am very excited to welcome Brandon to the PMA team and couldn't be more thrilled to bring the breadth of his experience and talents to PMA and our clients," said John Huber, CFA, Chief Investment Officer. "Brandon is an accomplished investment professional with broad portfolio management, business development and client relationship experience. He has a strong track record in fixed income asset class mandates," he added.

"I am eager to join PMA at this exciting time in their history and to have the opportunity to contribute to an organization that I have seen firsthand exemplifies excellence and integrity," stated Brandon Swensen, CFA. "In particular, I look forward to joining a talented investment team with an established track record of strong performance, outstanding client service and exciting opportunities for continued growth," he said.

Brandon will reside in PMA's St. Louis Park, Minnesota office. We are excited to have Brandon join the PMA Asset Management team!

