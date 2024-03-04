PMA Consultants Announces Leadership Transition: Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon Passes CEO Role to Son, Dax Ponce de Leon

PMA Consultants announces leadership transition as Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon passes CEO role to son, Dax Ponce de Leon, marking a new era of continuity and innovation.
CHICAGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PMA Consultants, a leading firm in project management, enters a new era today as Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon steps down as CEO after an illustrious 52-year tenure, handing over the reins to his son, Dax Ponce de Leon. This transition marks a pivotal moment in the company's history, symbolizing continuity and the family's commitment to a sustainable organization for years to come.
Bringing over two decades of invaluable experience to the position, Dax Ponce de Leon has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction and fostering a culture of innovation. His extensive background in civil engineering, coupled with a visionary approach to leadership, positions him as a catalyst for driving growth and delivering exceptional value to clients. Gui stated, "Dax demonstrated that he is more than ready for the responsibilities and leadership required to serve at the helm of this company."
"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at PMA Consultants," said Dax Ponce de Leon. "I am committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by my father and driving our company forward with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and client satisfaction."
Expressing gratitude for his time as CEO, Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon remarked, "Saying I feel honored to have served as your CEO for the past 52 years would be insufficient nor can I adequately express my appreciation that you have chosen PMA as your career home while helping me guide the company to this corporate milestone."
Dr. Gui leaves behind a legacy of excellence in project management, having pioneered advancements in planning and scheduling methodologies. His groundbreaking work, including the development of the Graphical Path Method (GPM®), has redefined industry standards and positioned PMA as a leader in the field.
As CEO Emeritus, Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon will continue to offer guidance and support to Dax and contribute to the company's ongoing innovation efforts.
Both achievements were celebrated with enthusiasm by members of the Office of the CEO and the Executive Board in Chicago, IL, on February 29.
