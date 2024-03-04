PMA Consultants Announces Leadership Transition: Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon Passes CEO Role to Son, Dax Ponce de Leon

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at PMA Consultants," said Dax Ponce de Leon. "I am committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by my father and driving our company forward with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and client satisfaction." Post this

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at PMA Consultants," said Dax Ponce de Leon. "I am committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by my father and driving our company forward with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and client satisfaction."

Expressing gratitude for his time as CEO, Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon remarked, "Saying I feel honored to have served as your CEO for the past 52 years would be insufficient nor can I adequately express my appreciation that you have chosen PMA as your career home while helping me guide the company to this corporate milestone."

Dr. Gui leaves behind a legacy of excellence in project management, having pioneered advancements in planning and scheduling methodologies. His groundbreaking work, including the development of the Graphical Path Method (GPM®), has redefined industry standards and positioned PMA as a leader in the field.

As CEO Emeritus, Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon will continue to offer guidance and support to Dax and contribute to the company's ongoing innovation efforts.

Both achievements were celebrated with enthusiasm by members of the Office of the CEO and the Executive Board in Chicago, IL, on February 29.

Media Contact

Bryan Ritch, PMA Consultants LLC, 1 7347169382, [email protected], https://pmaconsultants.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE PMA Consultants LLC