PMC Announces Strategic Investment from BDC Growth Equity Partners

Moncton, New Brunswick-based PMC Energy Limited is a trusted partner to commercial and institutional clients throughout Atlantic Canada.

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PMC Energy Limited ("PMC"), a leading Atlantic Canadian provider of energy efficiency retrofits and services, HVAC and automation, is pleased to announce a minority equity investment from BDC Capital Inc. ("BDC Capital"). The investment will support PMC's continued expansion, operational scaling, and strategic acquisition capabilities, strengthening its position as a regional leader in energy services contracting.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick, with operations across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and PEI, PMC specializes in the design, installation, retrofitting, and maintenance of Building Automation Systems (BAS), HVAC systems, and optimizing the energy use in buildings. The company serves a broad base of long-standing commercial, institutional, and industrial clients across Atlantic Canada, with a strong focus on recurring maintenance and service contracts.

Michael Dixson, CEO of PMC, commented, "Partnering with BDC Growth Equity marks an important step for PMC. Their presence at the table adds both stability and experience as we continue our growth journey. With BDC's support, we are well positioned to expand through organic initiatives and M&A, while investing in our people and strengthening our business across Atlantic Canada."

PMC leverages technology to drive a holistic approach to energy management, improving functionality, control, and monitoring capabilities of building systems that contribute to meaningful reductions in energy consumption. The investment comes at a pivotal time, with rising industry demand for reliable, year-round climate control and a rapidly shifting regulatory environment. PMC is well-positioned to meet evolving customer needs and market demands.

Michael Notto, Partner at BDC Growth Equity Partners, commented, "This partnership is a natural fit with BDC Growth Equity's mandate to support Canadian entrepreneurs. We are proud to invest in a rapidly growing company whose services focus on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. We are excited to partner with the founders and their team in the next phase of PMC's growth, both organic and through strategic acquisitions."

"This is a strong platform investment in Atlantic Canada," added James Rathbun, Associate Principal at BDC Growth Equity Partners, based in Halifax. "We're backing a highly capable and driven management team that we're excited to support as they continue to build a best-in-class business in the region."

The investment from BDC Growth Equity Partners marks PMC's first institutional capital and reflects a shared vision for long-term growth. All three of the business' founders will remain actively involved in their existing roles, demonstrating a continued commitment to delivering exceptional value to PMC's customers.

About PMC

PMC Energy Ltd. is an energy services contracting firm headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick, with locations across Atlantic Canada. The company specializes in deep energy retrofits, smart building automation, and HVAC installations and maintenance. With a proven track record of delivering extensive retrofit projects, PMC has enabled clients to save millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity while improving comfort, reliability, and sustainability. A commitment to operational excellence and energy efficiency has made PMC a trusted partner to commercial and institutional clients throughout the region. Visit www.pmcenergy.ca.

About BDC Capital

BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC, Canada's Business Development Bank. With over $7 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country's most innovative firms. It offers businesses a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity as well as ownership transition solutions, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who have the ambition to stand out on the world stage. Visit www.bdc.ca/capital.

