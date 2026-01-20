PMC Expands Halifax Commercial HVAC Platform with Acquisitions of Metro and Active

PMC Energy Limited, a trusted partner to commercial and institutional clients throughout Atlantic Canada, has expanded its footprint in the HRM with acquisitions of Metro and Active.

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PMC Energy Limited ("PMC") has completed the acquisitions of Metro Commercial Heating & Cooling Limited ("Metro") and Active Heating & Air Conditioning Ltd. ("Active"), two established Halifax-based commercial HVAC service providers. The acquisitions significantly expand PMC's commercial HVAC and Building Automation Systems (BAS) service footprint in the Halifax Regional Municipality and strengthen its recurring maintenance and service platform. Both businesses bring experienced technical teams and long-standing commercial and institutional customer relationships.

Michael Dixson, CEO of PMC, commented, "Metro and Active materially strengthen PMC's commercial HVAC and BAS service platform in Halifax. Both companies bring strong technical teams, established customer relationships, and a service-first operating culture that aligns well with how we run the business. These acquisitions increase our service density in the HRM and support our long-term strategy of building a scalable, technically strong regional platform."

Headquartered in Halifax, Metro and Active primarily serve commercial and institutional clients across the HRM, with a strong focus on ongoing service and maintenance. The founders and existing management teams of both businesses will remain in place, ensuring continuity for customers and employees.

Chris Tucker, owner of Metro, commented, "Joining PMC allows us to expand what we can offer our customers while staying focused on service quality and technical execution. The businesses are well aligned operationally, and this combination strengthens our ability to support clients over the long term."

"This deal provides additional scale, resources, and opportunity for our employees while maintaining continuity for our customers," said Brian Campbell, owner of Active. "Becoming part of PMC strengthens our ability to grow responsibly and continue delivering high-quality service."

These acquisitions mark PMC's first transactions since 2019 and the first completed following BDC Capital's Growth Equity Partners' investment in the company in September 2025. The transactions reflect a shared, disciplined approach to accretive growth, focused on strengthening PMC's commercial HVAC and Building Automation Systems service platform while maintaining a long-term, execution-driven operating model.

PMC Energy Ltd. is a commercial HVAC and Building Automation Systems (BAS) services provider headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick, with operations across Atlantic Canada. The company delivers service, maintenance, retrofit, and automation solutions to commercial and institutional clients, with a strong emphasis on recurring service relationships and technical execution. Visit www.pmcenergy.ca.

BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC, Canada's Business Development Bank. With over $7 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country's most innovative firms. It offers businesses a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity as well as ownership transition solutions, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who have the ambition to stand out on the world stage. Visit www.bdc.ca/capital.

